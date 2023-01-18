Grand City Properties Aktie
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 9,50 auf 10,90 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Der wirtschaftliche Abwärtstrend zeige mehr positive Signale als erwartet und der Höhepunkt der Inflation sei offenbar schon vorbei, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie zu den europäischen Immobilienunternehmen. Deren Aktien erschienen überverkauft. Kownator senkte seine Schätzungen für die durchschnittlichen Kapitalkosten und hob entsprechend die Kursziele an./gl/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.01.2023 / 21:24 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
10,90 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
10,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
6,86%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
10,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,92%
|
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
11,54 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|09:41
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.12.22
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.12.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.12.22
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.11.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
