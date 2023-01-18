DAX 15.036 -0,4%ESt50 4.130 -0,6%TDax 3.148 -0,8%Dow 33.515 -0,7%Nas 11.140 -1,7%Bitcoin 20.685 -0,4%Euro 1,0892 +0,0%Öl 86,03 -0,5%Gold 1.931 -0,4%
Grand City Properties Aktie

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

Grand City Properties Neutral

09:41 - Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Grand City Properties Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 9,50 auf 10,90 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Der wirtschaftliche Abwärtstrend zeige mehr positive Signale als erwartet und der Höhepunkt der Inflation sei offenbar schon vorbei, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie zu den europäischen Immobilienunternehmen. Deren Aktien erschienen überverkauft. Kownator senkte seine Schätzungen für die durchschnittlichen Kapitalkosten und hob entsprechend die Kursziele an./gl/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.01.2023 / 21:24 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Neutral

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
10,90 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
10,20 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
6,86%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
10,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,92%
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
11,54 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

