Grand City Properties Aktie

7,23 EUR -0,11 EUR -1,43 %
STU
7,03 CHF -0,17 CHF -2,33 %
BRX
Marktkap.1,29 Mrd. EUR KGV7,20 Div. Rendite3,98

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Grand City Properties Neutral

12:11
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 8,10 Euro belassen. Diese deckten sich größtenteils mit den Erwartungen, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Sie dürften auch keinen größeren Einfluss auf den Aktienkurs haben./bek/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.05.2023 / 07:15 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.05.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
8,10 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
7,34 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
10,43%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
7,23 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,11%
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
10,31 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

12:11 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:01 Grand City Properties Underweight Barclays Capital
27.03.23 Grand City Properties Underweight Barclays Capital
20.03.23 Grand City Properties Kaufen DZ BANK
17.03.23 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

