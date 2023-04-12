Grand City Properties Aktie
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 8,10 Euro belassen. Diese deckten sich größtenteils mit den Erwartungen, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Sie dürften auch keinen größeren Einfluss auf den Aktienkurs haben./bek/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.05.2023 / 07:15 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.05.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
8,10 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
7,34 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
10,43%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
7,23 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,11%
|
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
10,31 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
