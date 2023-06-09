Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 7,90 auf 7,50 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Jonathan Kownator passte seine Schätzungen und Kursziele für die Immobilienbranche im Nachklapp des ersten Quartals am Montag an höhere Kapitalkosten an. Der Sektor korreliere weiter sehr negativ mit steigenden Bondrenditen und auch die Sorgen beim Blick auf die Schulden belasteten. Die Branchenbewertung weise im historischen Vergleich nun einen immensen Abschlag auf und die Ergebnisrendite sei enorm./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.06.2023 / 05:01 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

