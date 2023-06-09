DAX 16.063 +0,7%ESt50 4.319 +0,7%TDax 3.221 +0,7%Dow 33.877 +0,1%Nas 13.259 +0,2%Bitcoin 24.104 +0,0%Euro 1,0781 +0,2%Öl 73,05 -2,7%Gold 1.967 +0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Amazon 906866 Rheinmetall 703000 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 TUI TUAG50 BASF BASF11 Apple 865985 PayPal A14R7U NEL ASA A0B733 NVIDIA 918422 Deutsche Bank 514000 Vonovia A1ML7J Bayer BAY001
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Woche der Zinsentscheidungen: DAX im Plus -- VW-Chef plant offenbar Konzernumbau -- Novartis greift nach Chinook in Milliardendeal -- Verfahren gegen BioNTech startet -- TRATON, Basler im Fokus
Top News
Fraport-Aktie legt zu: Normaler Betrieb trotz 'Air Defender'
MTU-Aktien & Co. steigen: Zukunftschancen des Rüstungssektors im Blick
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Grand City Properties Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
7,81 EUR -0,03 EUR -0,32 %
STU
7,90 EUR +0,13 EUR +1,67 %
GVIE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos ohne Gebühren beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap.1,36 Mrd. EUR KGV7,20 Div. Rendite3,98

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Grand City Properties Neutral

11:36
Teilen
Grand City Properties Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 7,90 auf 7,50 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Jonathan Kownator passte seine Schätzungen und Kursziele für die Immobilienbranche im Nachklapp des ersten Quartals am Montag an höhere Kapitalkosten an. Der Sektor korreliere weiter sehr negativ mit steigenden Bondrenditen und auch die Sorgen beim Blick auf die Schulden belasteten. Die Branchenbewertung weise im historischen Vergleich nun einen immensen Abschlag auf und die Ergebnisrendite sei enorm./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.06.2023 / 05:01 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Neutral

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
7,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
7,75 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-3,23%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
7,81 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,91%
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
9,90 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

11:36 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.05.23 Grand City Properties Buy UBS AG
17.05.23 Grand City Properties Kaufen DZ BANK
17.05.23 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.05.23 Grand City Properties Underweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

RSS Feed
Grand City Properties S.A. zu myNews hinzufügen