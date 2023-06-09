Grand City Properties Aktie
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 7,90 auf 7,50 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Jonathan Kownator passte seine Schätzungen und Kursziele für die Immobilienbranche im Nachklapp des ersten Quartals am Montag an höhere Kapitalkosten an. Der Sektor korreliere weiter sehr negativ mit steigenden Bondrenditen und auch die Sorgen beim Blick auf die Schulden belasteten. Die Branchenbewertung weise im historischen Vergleich nun einen immensen Abschlag auf und die Ergebnisrendite sei enorm./ag/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.06.2023 / 05:01 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
7,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
7,75 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-3,23%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
7,81 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,91%
|
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
9,90 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|11:36
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.05.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|17.05.23
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|17.05.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.05.23
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:36
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.05.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|17.05.23
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|17.05.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.05.23
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.05.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|17.05.23
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.03.23
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.03.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.03.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|17.05.23
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.03.23
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.11.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.11.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.07.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:36
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.05.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.03.23
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.01.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.12.22
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.