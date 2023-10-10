DAX 15.468 +0,3%ESt50 4.209 +0,1%MSCI World 2.888 +1,0%Dow 33.878 +0,4%Nas 13.645 +0,6%Bitcoin 25.545 -1,1%Euro 1,0619 +0,1%Öl 87,10 -0,7%Gold 1.872 +0,6%
Grand City Properties Aktie

8,92 EUR -0,11 EUR -1,16 %
9,09 EUR +0,15 EUR +1,68 %
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Grand City Properties Neutral

15:01 Uhr
Grand City Properties Neutral
Grand City Properties S.A.
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Grand City Properties in einem Ausblick auf die Berichtssaison zum dritten Quartal von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 8,80 auf 8,30 Euro gesenkt. Analyst Jonathan Kownator betonte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie die weiter negativen Auswirkungen der hohen Zinsen auf die Immobilienpreise, die auch nochmals negativer seien als zuvor von ihm gedacht. Hinzu komme, dass die Aktie von Grand City zuletzt überdurchschnittlich gelaufen sei./ajx/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.10.2023 / 05:22 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

