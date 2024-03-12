DAX 17.983 +0,1%ESt50 5.012 +0,6%MSCI World 3.397 +0,5%Dow 39.005 +0,6%Nas 16.266 +1,5%Bitcoin 67.025 +2,5%Euro 1,0938 +0,1%Öl 82,93 +0,7%Gold 2.163 +0,2%
9,20 EUR +0,10 EUR +1,10 %
9,26 EUR -0,03 EUR -0,27 %
Marktkap. 1,63 Mrd. EUR KGV 7,20 Div. Rendite 3,98

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Grand City Properties Neutral

12:06 Uhr
Grand City Properties Neutral
Grand City Properties S.A.
9,20 EUR 0,10 EUR 1,10%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Geschäftszahlen für 2023 auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 10,40 Euro belassen. Die Kennziffern deckten sich weitgehend mit seinen Schätzungen, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer ersten Reaktion am Mittwoch. Auch die für das laufende Jahr in Aussicht gestellten Ziele der Wohnimmobiliengruppe entsprächen den Erwartungen./bek/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 06:34 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Neutral

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
10,40 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
9,05 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
14,92%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
9,20 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,10%
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
9,90 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

12:06 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:11 Grand City Properties Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
11.01.24 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10.01.24 Grand City Properties Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.12.23 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

