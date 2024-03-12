Grand City Properties Aktie
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Geschäftszahlen für 2023 auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 10,40 Euro belassen. Die Kennziffern deckten sich weitgehend mit seinen Schätzungen, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer ersten Reaktion am Mittwoch. Auch die für das laufende Jahr in Aussicht gestellten Ziele der Wohnimmobiliengruppe entsprächen den Erwartungen./bek/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 06:34 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
10,40 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
9,05 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
14,92%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
9,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,10%
|
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
9,90 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
