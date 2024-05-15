DAX 18.832 -0,2%ESt50 5.088 -0,3%MSCI World 3.472 +1,1%Dow 39.908 +0,9%Nas 16.742 +1,4%Bitcoin 60.869 +0,1%Euro 1,0871 -0,1%Öl 82,37 -0,6%Gold 2.383 -0,1%
Grand City Properties Aktie

11,55 EUR +0,39 EUR +3,49 %
STU
11,27 EUR +0,47 EUR +4,35 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 1,86 Mrd. EUR KGV 7,20 Div. Rendite 3,98

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Grand City Properties Neutral

12:11 Uhr
Grand City Properties Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
11,55 EUR 0,39 EUR 3,49%
Charts| News| Analysen
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Grand City Properties nach Quartalszahlen des Immobilienunternehmens auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 11,20 Euro belassen. Die operative Branchenkennziffer FFO1 liege über seiner Schätzung, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./gl/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.05.2024 / 06:54 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Neutral

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
11,20 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
11,27 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,62%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
11,55 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,03%
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
10,22 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

12:11 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:16 Grand City Properties Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
10:11 Grand City Properties Neutral UBS AG
15.04.24 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12.04.24 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen

