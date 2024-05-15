Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Grand City Properties Neutral

12:11 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Grand City Properties nach Quartalszahlen des Immobilienunternehmens auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 11,20 Euro belassen. Die operative Branchenkennziffer FFO1 liege über seiner Schätzung, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./gl/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.05.2024 / 06:54 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com