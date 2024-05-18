Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Grand City Properties Neutral

19:36 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 11,20 auf 11,60 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Jonathan Kownator aktualisierte in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen nach den Zahlen zum ersten Quartal. Seine Prognose für den Gewinn je Aktie in den Jahren bis 2028 steige um bis zu 3 Prozent infolge von Umfinanzierungen, die das Immobilienunternehmen im April zu besseren Konditionen vorgenommen habe./tih/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.05.2024 / 16:44 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

