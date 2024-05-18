DAX 18.769 +0,4%ESt50 5.074 +0,2%MSCI World 3.473 +0,1%Dow 39.868 -0,3%Nas 16.800 +0,7%Bitcoin 63.214 +3,6%Euro 1,0866 +0,0%Öl 83,70 -0,4%Gold 2.435 +0,8%
11,53 EUR -0,07 EUR -0,60 %
11,78 EUR +0,12 EUR +1,03 %
Marktkap. 2,01 Mrd. EUR KGV 7,20 Div. Rendite 3,98

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Grand City Properties Neutral

19:36 Uhr
Grand City Properties Neutral
Grand City Properties S.A.
Grand City Properties S.A.
11,53 EUR -0,07 EUR -0,60%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 11,20 auf 11,60 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Jonathan Kownator aktualisierte in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen nach den Zahlen zum ersten Quartal. Seine Prognose für den Gewinn je Aktie in den Jahren bis 2028 steige um bis zu 3 Prozent infolge von Umfinanzierungen, die das Immobilienunternehmen im April zu besseren Konditionen vorgenommen habe./tih/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.05.2024 / 16:44 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

