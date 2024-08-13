Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Grand City Properties Neutral

15:11 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 12,20 Euro belassen. Das operative Halbjahresergebnis der Aroundtown-Tochter habe um 2 Prozent über seiner und um 6 Prozent über der Konsensschätzung gelegen, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das leicht angehobene Jahresziel sowie der angehobene Dividendenvorschlag dürften positiv ankommen./ck/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.08.2024 / 07:21 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

