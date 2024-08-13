Grand City Properties Aktie
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 12,20 Euro belassen. Das operative Halbjahresergebnis der Aroundtown-Tochter habe um 2 Prozent über seiner und um 6 Prozent über der Konsensschätzung gelegen, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das leicht angehobene Jahresziel sowie der angehobene Dividendenvorschlag dürften positiv ankommen./ck/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.08.2024 / 07:21 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
12,20 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
11,74 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
3,92%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
11,77 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,65%
|
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
10,55 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
