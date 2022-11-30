NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 14,00 auf 11,75 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Nachdem steigende Zinsen der größte Gegenwind im Jahr 2022 für den europäischen Immobiliensektor gewesen seien, sehe der Markt einem Jahr 2023 mit rückläufigen Zinsen entgegen, schrieb Analyst Neil Green in einem am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenausblick. Vor diesem neuen Hintergrund sei er für den Sektor konstruktiver gestimmt. Davon sollten die deutschen Wohnimmobilien-Unternehmen besonders profitieren. Für Grand City reduzierte der Experte jedoch seine Gewinnprognose (bereinigtes EPS) für 2024./edh/ck