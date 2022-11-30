Neu auf finanzen.net?
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
11,75 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
9,66 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
21,64%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
9,58 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,72%
|
Analyst Name:
Neil Green
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
12,66 €
|10:06 Uhr
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.11.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.11.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.11.22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.11.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|10:06 Uhr
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.11.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.11.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.11.22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.11.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.11.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.11.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|16.11.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.10.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|12.10.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.11.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.11.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.07.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.05.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.04.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|10:06 Uhr
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.11.22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.09.22
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.22
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.08.22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
