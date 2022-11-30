  • Suche
Grand City Properties Aktie

9,58EUR
-0,06EUR
-0,57%
11:15:03
STU
9,44CHF
-0,17CHF
-1,77%
11:18:54
BRX

WKN: A1JXCV / ISIN: LU0775917882

09.12.2022 10:06

Grand City Properties Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

Grand City Properties Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 14,00 auf 11,75 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Nachdem steigende Zinsen der größte Gegenwind im Jahr 2022 für den europäischen Immobiliensektor gewesen seien, sehe der Markt einem Jahr 2023 mit rückläufigen Zinsen entgegen, schrieb Analyst Neil Green in einem am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenausblick. Vor diesem neuen Hintergrund sei er für den Sektor konstruktiver gestimmt. Davon sollten die deutschen Wohnimmobilien-Unternehmen besonders profitieren. Für Grand City reduzierte der Experte jedoch seine Gewinnprognose (bereinigtes EPS) für 2024./edh/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.12.2022 / 21:37 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.12.2022 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Neutral

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
11,75 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
9,66 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
21,64%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
9,58 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,72%
Analyst Name:
Neil Green 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
12,66 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Grand City Properties Aktie

+32,20%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +32,20%
Ø Kursziel: 12,66
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
8
10
12
14
16
18
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
19,00 €
UBS AG
12 €
Deutsche Bank AG
13,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12 €
Barclays Capital
9 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +32,20%
Ø Kursziel: 12,66
alle Grand City Properties S.A. Kursziele

