Grand City Properties Aktie
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties mit einem Kursziel von 9,30 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Die wichtigsten Kennzahlen und auch der Ausblick seien beruhigend, schrieb Analyst Charles Boissier am Mittwoch nach dem Bericht./ag/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 07:51 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 07:51 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
9,30 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
9,05 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
2,76%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
9,33 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0,32%
|
Analyst Name:
Charles Boissier
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
9,32 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
