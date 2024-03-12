DAX 17.968 +0,0%ESt50 5.004 +0,4%MSCI World 3.397 +0,5%Dow 39.161 +0,4%Nas 16.172 -0,6%Bitcoin 66.491 +1,7%Euro 1,0946 +0,2%Öl 83,60 +1,5%Gold 2.174 +0,7%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Rheinmetall 703000 Bayer BAY001 Deutsche Bank 514000 Tesla A1CX3T Allianz 840400 Porsche PAG911 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BASF BASF11 RENK RENK73 BYD A0M4W9 Zalando ZAL111 Apple 865985 Commerzbank CBK100
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- DAX nach Sprung über 18.000-Punkte-Marke richtungslos -- Analyst stuft Tesla ab -- Warren Buffett kauft bei Liberty Media zu -- Bitcoin, VW, Zalando, adidas, E.ON im Fokus
Top News
ChatGPT, Google Gemini & Co.: EU-Parlament gibt grünes Licht für KI-Gesetz
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Mittwochnachmittag
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Sie möchten Zins und Aktie am liebsten kombinieren? Wie das möglich ist, erfahren Sie hier.

Grand City Properties Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
9,33 EUR +0,08 EUR +0,81 %
XETRA
9,31 EUR +0,02 EUR +0,22 %
GVIE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 1,63 Mrd. EUR KGV 7,20 Div. Rendite 3,98

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

UBS AG

Grand City Properties Neutral

12:31 Uhr
Grand City Properties Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
9,33 EUR 0,08 EUR 0,81%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties mit einem Kursziel von 9,30 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Die wichtigsten Kennzahlen und auch der Ausblick seien beruhigend, schrieb Analyst Charles Boissier am Mittwoch nach dem Bericht./ag/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 07:51 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 07:51 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Neutral

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
9,30 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
9,05 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
2,76%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
9,33 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0,32%
Analyst Name:
Charles Boissier 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
9,32 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

13:21 Grand City Properties Underweight Barclays Capital
13:11 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12:31 Grand City Properties Neutral UBS AG
12:06 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:11 Grand City Properties Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.