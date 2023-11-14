DAX 15.712 +0,6%ESt50 4.324 +0,8%MSCI World 2.963 +2,0%Dow 34.828 +1,4%Nas 14.094 +2,4%Bitcoin 32.943 +0,8%Euro 1,0856 -0,2%Öl 82,21 -0,2%Gold 1.971 +0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens Energy ENER6Y Plug Power A1JA81 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 NVIDIA 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BASF BASF11 Bayer BAY001 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Commerzbank CBK100 Deutsche Bank 514000 Apple 865985 Vonovia A1ML7J Infineon 623100
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Zinseuphorie: DAX fester -- Börsen in Fernost legen zu -- Siemens Energy erwartet weitere Verluste im Windgeschäft -- SFC Energy hebt Ausblick für 2023 an -- Infineon, Airbnb im Fokus
Top News
Airbnb-Aktie an der NASDAQ vorbörslich freundlich: Airbnb übernimmt KI-Startup von Siri-Mitgründer
Ceconomy-Aktie gewinnt zweistellig: JD.com will womöglich bei Ceconomy einsteigen - freenet weißt nichts von Plänen
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Grand City Properties Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
9,21 EUR +0,02 EUR +0,16 %
STU
9,22 EUR +0,67 EUR +7,84 %
GVIE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 1,47 Mrd. EUR KGV 7,20 Div. Rendite 3,98

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

Jefferies & Company Inc.

Grand City Properties Underperform

09:11 Uhr
Grand City Properties Underperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
9,21 EUR 0,02 EUR 0,16%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach der Vorlage von Geschäftszahlen auf "Underperform" mit einem Kursziel von 7,40 Euro belassen. Bei dem Wohnimmobilienkonzern hätten sich die operativen Leistungskennzahlen leicht verbessert, schrieb Analystin Stephanie Dossmann in einer ersten Reaktion am Mittwoch. Allerdings seien die Fremdkapitalkosten gestiegen./la/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.11.2023 / 01:56 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.11.2023 / 01:56 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Underperform

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
7,40 €
Rating jetzt:
Underperform		 Kurs*:
9,21 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-19,65%
Rating vorher:
Underperform		 Kurs aktuell:
9,21 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-19,65%
Analyst Name:
Stephanie Dossmann 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
8,20 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

09:11 Grand City Properties Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
11.10.23 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.09.23 Grand City Properties Kaufen DZ BANK
31.08.23 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
29.08.23 Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.