Grand City Properties Aktie
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Underperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 7,40 auf 8,40 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Underperform" belassen. Analyst Pierre-Emmanuel Clouard erwähnte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie zu Immobilienwerten zehn Anlageideen für 2024. Der Sektor werde insgesamt wohl von Zinssenkungen profitieren und aus Bewertungssicht sei er attraktiv. Allerdings sei der Markt zu optimistisch für die Zeitpunkte der Zinsschritte, was für stärker verschuldete Unternehmen von Nachteil sein sollte. Gerade deutsche Wohnimmobilien-Unternehmen seien aus dem Gröbsten noch nicht heraus./tih/jha/
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.01.2024 / 12:08 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.01.2024 / 12:08 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Underperform
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
8,40 €
|Rating jetzt:
Underperform
|Kurs*:
9,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-11,58%
|Rating vorher:
Underperform
|Kurs aktuell:
9,56 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-12,09%
|
Analyst Name:
Pierre-Emmanuel Clouard
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
8,40 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|19:26
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.12.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.11.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.11.23
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.11.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19:26
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.12.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.11.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.11.23
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.11.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.11.23
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.11.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.09.23
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.08.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.08.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19:26
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.11.23
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.08.23
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.05.23
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.03.23
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.12.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.11.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.11.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.10.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.23
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG