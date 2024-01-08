DAX 16.690 +0,0%ESt50 4.469 +0,0%MSCI World 3.147 -0,2%Dow 37.691 +0,4%Nas 14.976 +0,8%Bitcoin 42.158 +0,0%Euro 1,0969 +0,4%Öl 76,73 -1,0%Gold 2.024 -0,3%
Grand City Properties Aktie

9,56 EUR +0,29 EUR +3,13 %
STU
9,63 EUR +0,21 EUR +2,18 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 1,64 Mrd. EUR KGV 7,20 Div. Rendite 3,98

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

Jefferies & Company Inc.

Grand City Properties Underperform

19:26 Uhr
Grand City Properties Underperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
9,56 EUR 0,29 EUR 3,13%
Charts| News| Analysen
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 7,40 auf 8,40 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Underperform" belassen. Analyst Pierre-Emmanuel Clouard erwähnte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie zu Immobilienwerten zehn Anlageideen für 2024. Der Sektor werde insgesamt wohl von Zinssenkungen profitieren und aus Bewertungssicht sei er attraktiv. Allerdings sei der Markt zu optimistisch für die Zeitpunkte der Zinsschritte, was für stärker verschuldete Unternehmen von Nachteil sein sollte. Gerade deutsche Wohnimmobilien-Unternehmen seien aus dem Gröbsten noch nicht heraus./tih/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.01.2024 / 12:08 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.01.2024 / 12:08 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Underperform

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
8,40 €
Rating jetzt:
Underperform		 Kurs*:
9,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-11,58%
Rating vorher:
Underperform		 Kurs aktuell:
9,56 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-12,09%
Analyst Name:
Pierre-Emmanuel Clouard 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
8,40 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.