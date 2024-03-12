DAX 17.991 +0,2%ESt50 4.992 +0,2%MSCI World 3.397 +0,5%Dow 39.005 +0,6%Nas 16.266 +1,5%Bitcoin 67.121 +2,6%Euro 1,0930 +0,0%Öl 82,20 -0,2%Gold 2.159 +0,0%
Grand City Properties Aktie

9,04 EUR -0,06 EUR -0,60 %
9,03 EUR -0,26 EUR -2,75 %
Marktkap. 1,63 Mrd. EUR KGV 7,20 Div. Rendite 3,98

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

Jefferies & Company Inc.

Grand City Properties Underperform

09:11 Uhr
Grand City Properties Underperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
9,04 EUR -0,06 EUR -0,60%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen mit einem Kursziel von 8,40 Euro auf "Underperform" belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (FFO I) für 2023 sei etwas besser gewesen als gedacht, schrieb Analystin Stephanie Dossmann am Mittwoch nach Zahlen. Die Aussetzung der Dividende sei zwar keine Überraschung, könnte aber gleichwohl die Aktien belasten./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 03:07 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 03:07 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.