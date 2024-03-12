Grand City Properties Aktie
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Underperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen mit einem Kursziel von 8,40 Euro auf "Underperform" belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (FFO I) für 2023 sei etwas besser gewesen als gedacht, schrieb Analystin Stephanie Dossmann am Mittwoch nach Zahlen. Die Aussetzung der Dividende sei zwar keine Überraschung, könnte aber gleichwohl die Aktien belasten./ag/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 03:07 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 03:07 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Underperform
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
8,40 €
|Rating jetzt:
Underperform
|Kurs*:
9,05 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-7,18%
|Rating vorher:
Underperform
|Kurs aktuell:
9,04 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7,08%
|
Analyst Name:
Stephanie Dossmann
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
9,47 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
