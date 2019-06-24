finanzen.net

GTT Communications Buy (Craig Hallum)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Der Analyst Craig Hallum hat das Kursziel für GTT Communications Inc von 45 auf 40 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.

Zusammenfassung: GTT Communications Buy

Unternehmen:
GTT Communications Inc		Analyst:
Craig Hallum		Kursziel:
40,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Buy		Kurs*:
20,33 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
-		Kurs aktuell:
-		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

24.06.2019GTT Communications BuyCraig Hallum
08.05.2019GTT Communications NeutralBTIG Research
06.08.2018GTT Communications SellBWS Financial
13.12.2016GTT Communications BuySunTrust
16.09.2015GTT Communications OverweightPacific Crest Securities Inc.
24.06.2019GTT Communications BuyCraig Hallum
13.12.2016GTT Communications BuySunTrust
16.09.2015GTT Communications OverweightPacific Crest Securities Inc.
19.06.2015GTT Communications OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
08.05.2019GTT Communications NeutralBTIG Research
06.08.2018GTT Communications SellBWS Financial

Kursziele GTT Communications Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: -
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
30
35
40
45
50
Craig Hallum
40 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: -
alle GTT Communications Kursziele

