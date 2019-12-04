FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Hapag-Lloyd auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 28 Euro belassen. Analyst Andy Chu rechnet für die europäischen Transportunternehmen im kommenden Jahr mit einem positiven Angebot/Nachfrage-Verhältnis und stabilen Preisen. Für die Containerschifffahrt könnte 2020 wegen der ungewissen Entwicklung der weltweiten Handelskonflikte aber zu einem sehr volatilen Jahr werden, schrieb er in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie./edh/mis



