|Unternehmen:
Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
28,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
73,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-61,90%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
72,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-61,43%
|
Analyst Name:
Andy Chu
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
35,21 €
|14:11 Uhr
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.12.19
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.11.19
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|Warburg Research
|18.11.19
|Hapag-Lloyd Reduce
|HSBC
|15.11.19
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
