finanzen.net
Klimaneutral, nachhaltig und beständig: der neue offene Immobilienfonds der Credit Suisse. Mehr erfahren-w-

Hapag-Lloyd Aktie WKN: HLAG47 / ISIN: DE000HLAG475

72,60EUR
-0,80EUR
-1,09%
16:30:07
STU
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
12.12.2019 14:11
Bewerten
(0)

Hapag-Lloyd Hold (Deutsche Bank AG)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Hapag-Lloyd auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 28 Euro belassen. Analyst Andy Chu rechnet für die europäischen Transportunternehmen im kommenden Jahr mit einem positiven Angebot/Nachfrage-Verhältnis und stabilen Preisen. Für die Containerschifffahrt könnte 2020 wegen der ungewissen Entwicklung der weltweiten Handelskonflikte aber zu einem sehr volatilen Jahr werden, schrieb er in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.12.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.12.2019 / 03:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

SocGenBanner

Zusammenfassung: Hapag-Lloyd Hold

Unternehmen:
Hapag-Lloyd AG		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
28,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
73,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-61,90%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
72,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-61,43%
Analyst Name:
Andy Chu 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
35,21 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Hapag-Lloyd AG

14:11 Uhr Hapag-Lloyd Hold Deutsche Bank AG
04.12.19 Hapag-Lloyd Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
18.11.19 Hapag-Lloyd Sell Warburg Research
18.11.19 Hapag-Lloyd Reduce HSBC
15.11.19 Hapag-Lloyd Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Hapag-Lloyd AG

Lukrativer Sommer
Hapag-Lloyd-Aktie freundlich: Hapag-Lloyd wird nach Gewinnsprung optimistischer
Die Container-Reederei Hapag-Lloyd wird nach einem Gewinnsprung im Sommer etwas optimistischer für das laufende Jahr.
24.06.19
DAX schließt tiefer -- Dow schließt kaum verändert -- Trump kritisiert Fed erneut -- Daimler-Aktie: Gewinnwarnung -- Lufthansa mit neuer Dividendenpolitik -- Dürr, METRO, MorphoSys, VW im Fokus (finanzen.net)
13.06.19
DAX schließt fest -- US-Handel endet grün -- HEXO verfehlt Erwartungen -- VW-Chef will Ertragskraft steigern -- Drillisch-Aktien profitieren nach 5G-Auktion -- Wirecard, Aurubis, Beyond Meat im Fokus (finanzen.net)
11.06.19
DAX schließt deutlich im Plus -- US-Börsen schließen etwas leichter -- ING hat offenbar kein Interesse mehr an Übernahme der Commerzbank -- Intel, EVOTEC, Siltronic, HUGO BOSS im Fokus (finanzen.net)
14.11.19
DAX beendet Handel schwächer -- US-Börsen wenig verändert -- Allianz kann China-Tochter gründen -- RWE hebt Prognose an -- K+S: Gewinnwarnung -- Merck, Daimler, Henkel, Wirecard, CANCOM, DWS im Fokus (finanzen.net)
01.07.19
DAX erreicht neues Jahreshoch und schließt deutlich fester -- Dow letztlich Plus -- USA und China wollen Gespräche wiederaufnehmen -- Deutsche Bank: Bericht über massiven Stellenabbau (finanzen.net)
09.09.19
DAX schließt etwas höher -- Dow behauptet -- Gewinnwarnung: Deutsche Bank dämpft Ertragshoffnungen -- US-Bundesstaaten kündigen Kartellermittlungen gegen Google an -- Singulus, AT&T, Wirecard im Fokus (finanzen.net)
19.07.19
DAX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones im Minus -- Wirecard: Zusammenarbeit mit Aldi -- Zipse wird neuer BMW-Vorstandschef -- Software AG, Bayer, Sartorius, Microsoft, Boeing im Fokus (finanzen.net)
07.08.19
DAX schließt behauptet -- Dow zum Schluss wenig bewegt -- Wirecard erhöht nach Gewinnzuwachs Ziele -- E.ON mit Ergebnisrückgang -- Commerzbank, Conti, Disney, Munich Re im Fokus (finanzen.net)
Lukrativer Sommer
Hapag-Lloyd-Aktie freundlich: Hapag-Lloyd wird nach Gewinnsprung optimistischer
Die Container-Reederei Hapag-Lloyd wird nach einem Gewinnsprung im Sommer etwas optimistischer für das laufende Jahr.
24.06.19
DAX schließt tiefer -- Dow schließt kaum verändert -- Trump kritisiert Fed erneut -- Daimler-Aktie: Gewinnwarnung -- Lufthansa mit neuer Dividendenpolitik -- Dürr, METRO, MorphoSys, VW im Fokus (finanzen.net)
13.06.19
DAX schließt fest -- US-Handel endet grün -- HEXO verfehlt Erwartungen -- VW-Chef will Ertragskraft steigern -- Drillisch-Aktien profitieren nach 5G-Auktion -- Wirecard, Aurubis, Beyond Meat im Fokus (finanzen.net)
11.06.19
DAX schließt deutlich im Plus -- US-Börsen schließen etwas leichter -- ING hat offenbar kein Interesse mehr an Übernahme der Commerzbank -- Intel, EVOTEC, Siltronic, HUGO BOSS im Fokus (finanzen.net)
14.11.19
DAX beendet Handel schwächer -- US-Börsen wenig verändert -- Allianz kann China-Tochter gründen -- RWE hebt Prognose an -- K+S: Gewinnwarnung -- Merck, Daimler, Henkel, Wirecard, CANCOM, DWS im Fokus (finanzen.net)
01.07.19
DAX erreicht neues Jahreshoch und schließt deutlich fester -- Dow letztlich Plus -- USA und China wollen Gespräche wiederaufnehmen -- Deutsche Bank: Bericht über massiven Stellenabbau (finanzen.net)
09.09.19
DAX schließt etwas höher -- Dow behauptet -- Gewinnwarnung: Deutsche Bank dämpft Ertragshoffnungen -- US-Bundesstaaten kündigen Kartellermittlungen gegen Google an -- Singulus, AT&T, Wirecard im Fokus (finanzen.net)
19.07.19
DAX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones im Minus -- Wirecard: Zusammenarbeit mit Aldi -- Zipse wird neuer BMW-Vorstandschef -- Software AG, Bayer, Sartorius, Microsoft, Boeing im Fokus (finanzen.net)
07.08.19
DAX schließt behauptet -- Dow zum Schluss wenig bewegt -- Wirecard erhöht nach Gewinnzuwachs Ziele -- E.ON mit Ergebnisrückgang -- Commerzbank, Conti, Disney, Munich Re im Fokus (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Hapag-Lloyd AG Newsmehr Hapag-Lloyd AG Newsmehr Hapag-Lloyd AG Newsmehr Hapag-Lloyd AG Newsmehr Hapag-Lloyd AG Newsmehr Hapag-Lloyd AG Newsmehr Hapag-Lloyd AG Newsmehr Hapag-Lloyd AG Newsmehr Hapag-Lloyd AG Newsmehr Hapag-Lloyd AG Newsmehr Hapag-Lloyd AG Newsmehr Hapag-Lloyd AG Newsmehr Hapag-Lloyd AG Newsmehr Hapag-Lloyd AG Newsmehr Hapag-Lloyd AG Newsmehr Hapag-Lloyd AG Newsmehr Hapag-Lloyd AG Newsmehr Hapag-Lloyd AG Newsmehr Hapag-Lloyd AG Newsmehr Hapag-Lloyd AG Newsmehr Hapag-Lloyd AG Newsmehr Hapag-Lloyd AG Newsmehr Hapag-Lloyd AG Newsmehr Hapag-Lloyd AG News
RSS Feed
Hapag-Lloyd AG zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Hapag-Lloyd Aktie

-51,50%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -51,50%
Ø Kursziel: 35,21
Anzahl:
Buy: 0
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
25
30
35
40
45
Jefferies & Company Inc.
40,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
30,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
48,00 €
Warburg Research
36,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
28,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
37,00 €
HSBC
28 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -51,50%
Ø Kursziel: 35,21
alle Hapag-Lloyd AG Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

14:27 Uhr Schaeffler Hold
14:26 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
14:26 Uhr Daimler Reduce
14:04 Uhr K+S kaufen
13:54 Uhr Rheinmetall kaufen
13:38 Uhr HORNBACH buy
13:32 Uhr Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) buy
13:26 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) Sector Perform
13:24 Uhr Kering buy
13:22 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland buy
13:21 Uhr Hapag-Lloyd Hold
13:21 Uhr Fraport buy
13:21 Uhr Deutsche Post buy
13:16 Uhr Linde buy
13:10 Uhr Covestro buy
12:56 Uhr ENCAVIS Hold
12:55 Uhr thyssenkrupp buy
12:54 Uhr AstraZeneca Sell
12:53 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral
12:49 Uhr Inditex buy
12:49 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines buy
12:48 Uhr Sanofi buy
12:48 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline neutral
12:47 Uhr Novo Nordisk Hold
12:46 Uhr easyJet Hold
12:46 Uhr Lufthansa Hold
12:45 Uhr Air France-KLM neutral
12:45 Uhr Ceconomy St. Hold
12:42 Uhr E.ON buy
12:41 Uhr ADO Properties kaufen
12:39 Uhr Nestlé overweight
12:37 Uhr Nestlé buy
12:35 Uhr K+S Hold
12:35 Uhr Peugeot Outperform
12:33 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Outperform
12:31 Uhr Inditex buy
12:30 Uhr Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) Hold
12:27 Uhr Nestlé overweight
12:27 Uhr METRO (St.) Equal weight
12:25 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland kaufen
12:25 Uhr ASML NV Outperform
12:24 Uhr STMicroelectronics Outperform
12:23 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland neutral
12:22 Uhr Lufthansa Outperform
12:14 Uhr Nestlé overweight
12:14 Uhr STMicroelectronics overweight
12:13 Uhr Software neutral
12:12 Uhr SAP Equal-Weight
12:11 Uhr Wirecard overweight
11:49 Uhr Wirecard kaufen

Umfrage

Was wünschen Sie sich von der Großen Koalition?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse mehr anzeigen