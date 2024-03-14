Hapag-Lloyd Aktie
WKN HLAG47
ISIN DE000HLAG475
Symbol HLAGF
Hapag-Lloyd Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Hapag-Lloyd mit einem Kursziel von 78 Euro auf "Sell" belassen. Der Ausblick sei unsicher und wohl eher eine Enttäuschung für den Markt, schrieb Analyst Andy Chu in einem am Freitag vorliegenden Kommentar zu dem Geschäftsbericht./ag/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.03.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.03.2024 / 07:50 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images
Zusammenfassung: Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|Unternehmen:
Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
78,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
124,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-37,40%
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
124,70 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-37,45%
|
Analyst Name:
Andy Chu
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
96,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
