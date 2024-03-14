DAX 18.019 +0,4%ESt50 5.019 +0,5%MSCI World 3.382 -0,4%Dow 38.906 -0,4%Nas 16.129 -0,3%Bitcoin 62.231 -5,2%Euro 1,0887 +0,0%Öl 84,76 -0,4%Gold 2.160 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Tesla A1CX3T Vonovia A1ML7J RWE 703712 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Bayer BAY001 RENK RENK73 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 NEL ASA A0B733 Deutsche Bank 514000 BASF BASF11 Apple 865985 Amazon 906866 Infineon 623100
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX wieder über 18.000-Punkte-Marke -- Vonovia erleidet 2023 milliardenschweren Verlust -- Rheinmetall hat Übernahmen auf dem US-Markt im Visier -- Varta, HelloFresh, Coinbase, Fisker im Fokus
Top News
Bitcoin rutscht auf 67.000 US-Dollar - Sorgt Ungleichgewicht in Orderbüchern für Gewinnmitnahmen?
DAX am großen Verfallstag fester
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Morgen im Live-Stream: Anlegertag München. 7 Top-Referenten. Jetzt anmelden, gratis + Videos sichern.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
124,70 EUR +10,10 EUR +8,81 %
STU
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 23,6 Mrd. EUR

WKN HLAG47

ISIN DE000HLAG475

Symbol HLAGF

Deutsche Bank AG

Hapag-Lloyd Sell

13:16 Uhr
Hapag-Lloyd Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Hapag-Lloyd AG
124,70 EUR 10,10 EUR 8,81%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Hapag-Lloyd mit einem Kursziel von 78 Euro auf "Sell" belassen. Der Ausblick sei unsicher und wohl eher eine Enttäuschung für den Markt, schrieb Analyst Andy Chu in einem am Freitag vorliegenden Kommentar zu dem Geschäftsbericht./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.03.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.03.2024 / 07:50 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images

Zusammenfassung: Hapag-Lloyd Sell

Unternehmen:
Hapag-Lloyd AG		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
78,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
124,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-37,40%
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
124,70 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-37,45%
Analyst Name:
Andy Chu 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
96,00 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Hapag-Lloyd AG

13:16 Hapag-Lloyd Sell Deutsche Bank AG
14.03.24 Hapag-Lloyd Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.03.24 Hapag-Lloyd Sell UBS AG
14.03.24 Hapag-Lloyd Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.03.24 Hapag-Lloyd Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Hapag-Lloyd AG