Hapag-Lloyd Aktie

Marktkap. 28,75 Mrd. EUR KGV 8,05

WKN HLAG47

ISIN DE000HLAG475

Symbol HLAGF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Hapag-Lloyd Sell

15:36 Uhr
Hapag-Lloyd Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Hapag-Lloyd AG
159,60 EUR -1,90 EUR -1,18%
Charts| News| Analysen
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Hapag-Lloyd mit einem Kursziel von 99 Euro auf "Sell" belassen. Dank höherer Frachtraten habe das operative Ergebnis die Erwartungen getoppt, schrieb Analyst Patrick Creuset am Mittwochmorgen nach dem Quartalsbericht./ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.05.2024 / 08:39 / CEST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com

