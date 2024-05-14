Hapag-Lloyd Aktie
WKN HLAG47
ISIN DE000HLAG475
Symbol HLAGF
Hapag-Lloyd Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Hapag-Lloyd mit einem Kursziel von 99 Euro auf "Sell" belassen. Dank höherer Frachtraten habe das operative Ergebnis die Erwartungen getoppt, schrieb Analyst Patrick Creuset am Mittwochmorgen nach dem Quartalsbericht./ag/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.05.2024 / 08:39 / CEST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|Unternehmen:
Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
99,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
163,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-39,26%
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
159,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-37,97%
|
Analyst Name:
Patrick Creuset
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
100,38 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Hapag-Lloyd AG
|15:36
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:46
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|UBS AG
|12:36
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|Warburg Research
|13.05.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|UBS AG
|13.05.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15:36
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:46
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|UBS AG
|12:36
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|Warburg Research
|13.05.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|UBS AG
|13.05.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.01.22
|Hapag-Lloyd Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|18.01.22
|Hapag-Lloyd Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.11.21
|Hapag-Lloyd Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15.11.21
|Hapag-Lloyd Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|01.11.21
|Hapag-Lloyd Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
