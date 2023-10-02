Hapag-Lloyd Aktie
WKN HLAG47
ISIN DE000HLAG475
Symbol HLAGF
Hapag-Lloyd Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Hapag-Lloyd auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 130 Euro belassen. Dies geht aus einer am Freitag vorliegenden Sektorstudie von Analyst Cristian Nedelcu hervor./tav/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.10.2023 / 23:10 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Odua Images / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|Unternehmen:
Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
130,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
176,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-26,14%
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
176,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-26,39%
|
Analyst Name:
Cristian Nedelcu
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
143,14 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
