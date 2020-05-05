|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
HelloFresh
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
40,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
36,22 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
10,44%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
35,06 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,09%
|
Analyst Name:
Alvira Rao
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
39,40 €
|12:41 Uhr
|Scout24 Equal-Weight
|12:40 Uhr
|BMW Halten
|12:38 Uhr
|HUGO BOSS Sector Perform
|12:37 Uhr
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|12:37 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Hold
|12:36 Uhr
|alstria office REIT-AG Hold
|12:35 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|12:34 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|12:33 Uhr
|HelloFresh buy
|12:30 Uhr
|GRENKE buy
|12:29 Uhr
|BNP Paribas buy
|12:28 Uhr
|AXA buy
|12:27 Uhr
|Software Hold
|12:27 Uhr
|London Stock Exchange (LSE) Hold
|12:25 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|12:23 Uhr
|WashTec buy
|12:23 Uhr
|Fielmann add
|12:22 Uhr
|Fiat Chrysler (FCA) Neutral
|12:21 Uhr
|Ströer Neutral
|12:21 Uhr
|Fielmann add
|12:20 Uhr
|RATIONAL Underperform
|12:20 Uhr
|LANXESS buy
|12:20 Uhr
|Schaeffler Sell
|12:20 Uhr
|HUGO BOSS Hold
|12:20 Uhr
|RATIONAL Reduce
|12:19 Uhr
|LANXESS Neutral
|12:19 Uhr
|Deutsche Beteiligungs add
|12:19 Uhr
|STRATEC buy
|12:18 Uhr
|HUGO BOSS buy
|12:18 Uhr
|Hannover Rück Neutral
|12:18 Uhr
|NORMA Group buy
|12:17 Uhr
|Fresenius Neutral
|12:17 Uhr
|UBS Hold
|12:17 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor buy
|12:16 Uhr
|LANXESS buy
|12:16 Uhr
|Credit Suisse (CS) buy
|12:16 Uhr
|AXA Neutral
|12:15 Uhr
|Fraport buy
|12:15 Uhr
|UniCredit Neutral
|12:15 Uhr
|Novo Nordisk buy
|12:15 Uhr
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Hold
|12:14 Uhr
|Lufthansa Sell
|12:13 Uhr
|Elmos Semiconductor buy
|12:13 Uhr
|Airbus Conviction Buy List
|12:12 Uhr
|QIAGEN Hold
|12:09 Uhr
|Fraport Underperform
|12:09 Uhr
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Hold
|12:08 Uhr
|LPKF Laser Electronics buy
|12:08 Uhr
|Hannover Rück Sector Perform
|12:07 Uhr
|JENOPTIK buy
