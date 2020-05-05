finanzen.net
HelloFresh Aktie WKN: A16140 / ISIN: DE000A161408

35,06EUR
-0,70EUR
-1,96%
13:30:10
STU
06.05.2020 08:16

HelloFresh overweight (Barclays Capital)

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Hellofresh von 33 auf 40 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Der angehobene Ausblick des Kochboxenversenders auf das Gesamtjahr 2020 sei beeindruckend und die Erwartungen für das zweite Quartal positiv, schrieb Analystin Alvira Rao in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Sie erhöhte ihre Ergebnisprognosen (EPS) für die Jahre 2020 bis 2022./edh/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2020 / 20:48 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.05.2020 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: HelloFresh overweight

Unternehmen:
HelloFresh		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
40,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
36,22 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
10,44%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
35,06 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,09%
Analyst Name:
Alvira Rao 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
39,40 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu HelloFresh

13:21 Uhr HelloFresh buy Deutsche Bank AG
11:21 Uhr HelloFresh overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:16 Uhr HelloFresh overweight Barclays Capital
08:11 Uhr HelloFresh buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
05.05.20 HelloFresh Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
Nachrichten zu HelloFresh

Mittel für Wachstum benötigt
HelloFresh platziert erfolgreich Wandelschuldverschreibungen - Aktie gibt nach
Der Kochboxenversender HelloFresh hat mit der Ausgabe von Wandelschuldverschreibungen 175 Millionen Euro eingenommen.
30.03.20
Dow schließt über 22.300-Punkten -- DAX beendet Handel höher -- Commerzbank setzt Dividendenzahlung aus -- HelloFresh übertrifft Markterwartungen -- Disney, Johnson&Johnson, LEONI, GM, Bayer im Fokus (finanzen.net)
29.03.20
Corona-Gewinner: Welche Aktien gerade richtig gut laufen (finanzen.net)
26.03.20
DAX schließt über 10.000 Punkten -- US-Börsen beenden Handel weit im Plus -- Fortum bei Uniper am Ziel -- US-Erstanträge steigen -- KION, Boeing, MTU, SMA Solar, CTS, EVOTEC, Scout24 im Fokus (finanzen.net)
08.04.20
Corona-Check: So machen Sie Ihr Depot krisensicher! (finanzen.net)
17.04.20
Lufthansa droht nach Kurssturz Abstieg in die zweite Börsenliga (dpa-afx)
01.04.20
DAX beendet Handel tiefrot -- US-Börsen tief im Minus --T-Mobile schließt Sprint-Fusion ab -- Springer: Börsenaus steht fest -- Continental nimmt Ausblick zurück -- BYD, adidas, Munich Re im Fokus (finanzen.net)
31.03.20
DAX im Plus -- US-Börsen rot -- US-Notenbank öffnet weiteren Kanal für Dollar-Versorgung -- Deutsche Wohnen, Vonovia: Genug Rücklagen für Corona-Ausfälle -- Drägerwerk, Nemetschek, QIAGEN, im Fokus (finanzen.net)
15.04.20
DAX verlässt Handel deutlich leichter -- Wall Street rot -- Apple stellt neues iPhone SE vor -- Covestro: Gewinnwarnung -- Tesla profitiert von Kaufempfehlung -- adidas, Wirecard, VW im Fokus (finanzen.net)
RSS Feed
Kursziele HelloFresh Aktie

+12,38%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +12,38%
Ø Kursziel: 39,40
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
30
32
34
36
38
40
42
Morgan Stanley
31,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
43,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
43,00 €
Barclays Capital
40,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
40,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +12,38%
Ø Kursziel: 39,40
alle HelloFresh Kursziele

