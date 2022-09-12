ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für H&M nach Umsätzen in den Monaten Juni bis August auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 129 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Diese seien stärker zurückgegangen als erwartet, schrieb Analyst Sreedhar Mahamkali in einer ersten Einschätzung am Donnerstag. Der Start in das Sommerquartal sei schwach gewesen, in der Folge sei es dann besser gelaufen. Der Auftakt der Herbst-Winter-Kollektion sei besser gewesen als im Jahr zuvor./bek/tih