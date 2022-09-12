  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
NEU! Volatile Instrumente handeln

Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Aktie

9,97EUR
-0,61EUR
-5,75%
15:29:24
STU
107,10SEK
-5,25SEK
-4,67%
15:33:00
BTE

WKN: 872318 / ISIN: SE0000106270

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
15.09.2022 16:21

HennesMauritz AB (HM, H&M) Neutral (UBS AG)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für H&M nach Umsätzen in den Monaten Juni bis August auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 129 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Diese seien stärker zurückgegangen als erwartet, schrieb Analyst Sreedhar Mahamkali in einer ersten Einschätzung am Donnerstag. Der Start in das Sommerquartal sei schwach gewesen, in der Folge sei es dann besser gelaufen. Der Auftakt der Herbst-Winter-Kollektion sei besser gewesen als im Jahr zuvor./bek/tih

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.09.2022 / 06:33 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.09.2022 / 06:33 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Neutral

Unternehmen:
Hennes & Mauritz AB (H & M, H&M)		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
129,00 SEK
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
10,30 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
107,10 SEK		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Sreedhar Mahamkali 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
114,89 SEK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Hennes & Mauritz AB (H & M, H&M)

16:21 Uhr Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Neutral UBS AG
16:16 Uhr Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12.09.22 Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Outperform RBC Capital Markets
08.09.22 Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Outperform RBC Capital Markets
07.09.22 Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Hennes & Mauritz AB (H & M, H&M)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Hennes & Mauritz AB (H & M, H&M) Newsmehr Hennes & Mauritz AB (H & M, H&M) Newsmehr Hennes & Mauritz AB (H & M, H&M) Newsmehr Hennes & Mauritz AB (H & M, H&M) Newsmehr Hennes & Mauritz AB (H & M, H&M) Newsmehr Hennes & Mauritz AB (H & M, H&M) Newsmehr Hennes & Mauritz AB (H & M, H&M) Newsmehr Hennes & Mauritz AB (H & M, H&M) Newsmehr Hennes & Mauritz AB (H & M, H&M) Newsmehr Hennes & Mauritz AB (H & M, H&M) Newsmehr Hennes & Mauritz AB (H & M, H&M) News
RSS Feed
Hennes & Mauritz AB (H & M, H&M) zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Aktie

+7,27%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +7,27%
Ø Kursziel: 114,89
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
80
90
100
110
120
130
140
150
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
85,00 SEK
Barclays Capital
150,00 SEK
Credit Suisse Group
105,00 SEK
Jefferies & Company Inc.
105,00 SEK
Deutsche Bank AG
125,00 SEK
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
95,00 SEK
RBC Capital Markets
125,00 SEK
UBS AG
129,00 SEK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
115,00 SEK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +7,27%
Ø Kursziel: 114,89
alle Hennes & Mauritz AB (H & M, H&M) Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

15:35 Uhr QIAGEN Buy
15:31 Uhr Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Neutral
15:30 Uhr Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Buy
15:29 Uhr Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sell
15:27 Uhr Deutsche Telekom Buy
15:27 Uhr Nokia Outperform
11:41 Uhr BASF Sell
11:40 Uhr Akzo Nobel Buy
11:37 Uhr Swiss Re Sell
11:34 Uhr Hannover Rück Neutral
11:31 Uhr Sanofi Outperform
11:31 Uhr Novartis Underperform
11:30 Uhr AstraZeneca Neutral
11:30 Uhr GSK Neutral
11:29 Uhr Roche Outperform
11:28 Uhr ABOUT YOU Underweight
11:27 Uhr Vodafone Group Buy
11:26 Uhr United Internet Neutral
11:25 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland Neutral
11:24 Uhr Deutsche Telekom Buy
11:23 Uhr 1&1 Neutral
10:36 Uhr Sixt Buy
10:30 Uhr Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Buy
10:30 Uhr Sixt Buy
10:29 Uhr Deutsche Bank Buy
10:28 Uhr Nokia Buy
10:28 Uhr EssilorLuxottica Buy
09:44 Uhr AUTO1 Buy
09:43 Uhr Inditex Sell
09:42 Uhr Sixt Buy
09:41 Uhr Deutsche Telekom Buy
09:41 Uhr GSK Neutral
08:58 Uhr AstraZeneca Overweight
08:57 Uhr Uniper Underweight
08:48 Uhr Symrise Market-Perform
08:48 Uhr Givaudan Underperform
08:47 Uhr Evonik Outperform
08:46 Uhr Bayer Outperform
08:45 Uhr BASF Outperform
08:44 Uhr Akzo Nobel Outperform
08:43 Uhr Air Liquide Outperform
08:26 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser Overweight
08:25 Uhr Inditex Overweight
08:23 Uhr Beiersdorf Neutral
08:23 Uhr LOréal Overweight
08:23 Uhr Nestlé Overweight
08:22 Uhr Unilever Underweight
08:22 Uhr Henkel vz. Neutral
07:52 Uhr Evonik Overweight
07:39 Uhr Danone Overweight

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen