Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Aktie

13,04 EUR +0,14 EUR +1,09 %
STU
144,25 SEK +0,60 SEK +0,42 %
STO
Marktkap. 20,72 Mrd. EUR

KGV 20,98 Div. Rendite 4,50%
WKN 872318

ISIN SE0000106270

RBC Capital Markets

HennesMauritz AB (HM, H&M) Sector Perform

14:36 Uhr
HennesMauritz AB (HM, H&M) Sector Perform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Hennes & Mauritz AB (H & M, H&M)
13,04 EUR 0,14 EUR 1,09%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für H&M auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 145 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Im Modeeinzelhandel rechne er für die wichtigsten Absatzmärkte mit einer weiteren Verlagerung hin zum Online-Geschäft, schrieb Richard Chamberlain in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Dies dürfte vor allem Unternehmen wie Zalando und Next aufgrund ihres Sortiments und ihrer schnellen, hochautomatisierten Logistik zugutekommen./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.07.2025 / 17:50 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.07.2025 / 00:45 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tupungato / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Hennes & Mauritz AB (H & M, H&M)		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
145,00 SEK
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
144,25 SEK		 Abst. Kursziel*:
0,52%
Rating vorher:
Sector Perform		 Kurs aktuell:
144,25 SEK		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,52%
Analyst Name:
Richard Chamberlain 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
129,63 SEK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

