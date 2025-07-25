RBC Capital Markets

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für H&M auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 145 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Im Modeeinzelhandel rechne er für die wichtigsten Absatzmärkte mit einer weiteren Verlagerung hin zum Online-Geschäft, schrieb Richard Chamberlain in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Dies dürfte vor allem Unternehmen wie Zalando und Next aufgrund ihres Sortiments und ihrer schnellen, hochautomatisierten Logistik zugutekommen./edh/mis

