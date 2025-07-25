Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Aktie
Marktkap. 20,72 Mrd. EURKGV 20,98 Div. Rendite 4,50%
WKN 872318
ISIN SE0000106270
Symbol HMRZF
Sector Perform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für H&M auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 145 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Im Modeeinzelhandel rechne er für die wichtigsten Absatzmärkte mit einer weiteren Verlagerung hin zum Online-Geschäft, schrieb Richard Chamberlain in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Dies dürfte vor allem Unternehmen wie Zalando und Next aufgrund ihres Sortiments und ihrer schnellen, hochautomatisierten Logistik zugutekommen./edh/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.07.2025 / 17:50 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.07.2025 / 00:45 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Tupungato / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sector Perform
|Unternehmen:
Hennes & Mauritz AB (H & M, H&M)
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
145,00 SEK
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
144,25 SEK
|Abst. Kursziel*:
0,52%
|Rating vorher:
Sector Perform
|Kurs aktuell:
144,25 SEK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,52%
|
Analyst Name:
Richard Chamberlain
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
129,63 SEK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Hennes & Mauritz AB (H & M, H&M)
