Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Aktie WKN: 872318 / ISIN: SE0000106270

15,86EUR
+0,88EUR
+5,84%
12:32:00
XETRA
01.10.2020 12:21

HennesMauritz AB (HM, H&M) Sell (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) nach Zahlen auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 130 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Das Vorsteuerergebnis des dritten Quartals entspreche den Erwartungen, schrieb Analyst Richard Edwards in einer ersten Reaktion am Donnerstag./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.10.2020 / 07:43 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sell

Unternehmen:
Hennes & Mauritz AB (H & M, H&M)		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
130,00 SEK
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
15,89 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
718,12%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
165,95 SEK		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-21,66%
Analyst Name:
Richard Edwards 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
148,60 SEK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Hennes & Mauritz AB (H & M, H&M)

12:21 Uhr Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:51 Uhr Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:31 Uhr Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
28.09.20 Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
23.09.20 Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Underperform Credit Suisse Group
mehr Analysen

Kursziele Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Aktie

-10,45%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -10,45%
Ø Kursziel: 148,60
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
80
100
120
140
160
180
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
130,00 SEK
Morgan Stanley
90,00 SEK
Kepler Cheuvreux
185,00 SEK
Jefferies & Company Inc.
155,00 SEK
Credit Suisse Group
138,00 SEK
UBS AG
133,00 SEK
RBC Capital Markets
155,00 SEK
Bernstein Research
130,00 SEK
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
190,00 SEK
Barclays Capital
180,00 SEK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -10,45%
Ø Kursziel: 148,60
alle Hennes & Mauritz AB (H & M, H&M) Kursziele

