NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für H&M nach Umsatzzahlen auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 115 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Die Erträge der schwedischen Modekette seien stärker zurückgegangen als erwartet, schrieb Analyst Richard Edwards in einer ersten Reaktion am Donnerstag. Der Start in das Sommerquartal sei schwach gewesen, in der Folge sei es dann besser gelaufen. Der Auftakt der Herbst-Winter-Kollektion sei besser gewesen als im Jahr zuvor./bek/tih