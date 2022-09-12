|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Hennes & Mauritz AB (H & M, H&M)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
115,00 SEK
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
10,30 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
107,10 SEK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Richard Edwards
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
114,89 SEK
|16:21 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Neutral
|UBS AG
|16:16 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.09.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.09.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.09.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16:21 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Neutral
|UBS AG
|16:16 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.09.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.09.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.09.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.09.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.09.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.08.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.06.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.06.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Buy
|UBS AG
|16:16 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.09.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.09.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.09.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.08.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|16:21 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.08.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.08.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.08.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.08.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Neutral
|UBS AG
|15:35 Uhr
|QIAGEN Buy
|15:31 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Neutral
|15:30 Uhr
|Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Buy
|15:29 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sell
|15:27 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|15:27 Uhr
|Nokia Outperform
|11:41 Uhr
|BASF Sell
|11:40 Uhr
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|11:37 Uhr
|Swiss Re Sell
|11:34 Uhr
|Hannover Rück Neutral
|11:31 Uhr
|Sanofi Outperform
|11:31 Uhr
|Novartis Underperform
|11:30 Uhr
|AstraZeneca Neutral
|11:30 Uhr
|GSK Neutral
|11:29 Uhr
|Roche Outperform
|11:28 Uhr
|ABOUT YOU Underweight
|11:27 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Buy
|11:26 Uhr
|United Internet Neutral
|11:25 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland Neutral
|11:24 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|11:23 Uhr
|1&1 Neutral
|10:36 Uhr
|Sixt Buy
|10:30 Uhr
|Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Buy
|10:30 Uhr
|Sixt Buy
|10:29 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Buy
|10:28 Uhr
|Nokia Buy
|10:28 Uhr
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|09:44 Uhr
|AUTO1 Buy
|09:43 Uhr
|Inditex Sell
|09:42 Uhr
|Sixt Buy
|09:41 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|09:41 Uhr
|GSK Neutral
|08:58 Uhr
|AstraZeneca Overweight
|08:57 Uhr
|Uniper Underweight
|08:48 Uhr
|Symrise Market-Perform
|08:48 Uhr
|Givaudan Underperform
|08:47 Uhr
|Evonik Outperform
|08:46 Uhr
|Bayer Outperform
|08:45 Uhr
|BASF Outperform
|08:44 Uhr
|Akzo Nobel Outperform
|08:43 Uhr
|Air Liquide Outperform
|08:26 Uhr
|Reckitt Benckiser Overweight
|08:25 Uhr
|Inditex Overweight
|08:23 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Neutral
|08:23 Uhr
|LOréal Overweight
|08:23 Uhr
|Nestlé Overweight
|08:22 Uhr
|Unilever Underweight
|08:22 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Neutral
|07:52 Uhr
|Evonik Overweight
|07:39 Uhr
|Danone Overweight
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan