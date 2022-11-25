  • Suche
Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Aktie

10,69EUR
-0,20EUR
-1,85%
15:40:15
STU
115,90SEK
-2,28SEK
-1,93%
18:46:40
BTE

WKN: 872318 / ISIN: SE0000106270

28.11.2022 20:26

HennesMauritz AB (HM, H&M) Sell (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

HennesMauritz AB (HM, H&M) Sell
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für H&M vor einem Zwischenbericht auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 115 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Analyst Richard Edwards erhöhte in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie seine Umsatzprognose für das vierte Geschäftsquartal der Modekette leicht nach oben./edh/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.11.2022 / 16:39 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tupungato / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sell

Unternehmen:
Hennes & Mauritz AB (H & M, H&M)		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
115,00 SEK
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
10,79 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
115,90 SEK		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Richard Edwards 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
105,44 SEK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Hennes & Mauritz AB (H & M, H&M)

20:26 Uhr Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.11.22 Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
22.11.22 Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
21.11.22 Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.11.22 Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Hennes & Mauritz AB (H & M, H&M)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Aktie

-9,02%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -9,02%
Ø Kursziel: 105,44
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
80
90
100
110
120
130
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
85,00 SEK
Barclays Capital
125,00 SEK
Deutsche Bank AG
100,00 SEK
UBS AG
129,00 SEK
Credit Suisse Group
85,00 SEK
Jefferies & Company Inc.
105,00 SEK
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
95,00 SEK
RBC Capital Markets
110,00 SEK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
115,00 SEK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -9,02%
Ø Kursziel: 105,44
alle Hennes & Mauritz AB (H & M, H&M) Kursziele

