Neu auf finanzen.net?
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Hennes & Mauritz AB (H & M, H&M)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
115,00 SEK
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
10,79 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
115,90 SEK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Richard Edwards
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
105,44 SEK
|20:26 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.11.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.11.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.11.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.11.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20:26 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.11.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.11.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.11.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.11.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.10.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.09.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.09.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.09.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.09.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20:26 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.11.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.11.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.09.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.09.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|25.11.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.11.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.11.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.10.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.09.22
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19:53 Uhr
|Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Outperform
|19:38 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sell
|17:23 Uhr
|PORR Kaufen
|16:06 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp Halten
|13:52 Uhr
|RWE Overweight
|13:11 Uhr
|CENIT Kaufen
|12:55 Uhr
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|12:55 Uhr
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|12:55 Uhr
|Covestro Neutral
|12:54 Uhr
|BASF Sell
|12:54 Uhr
|sdm Kaufen
|12:54 Uhr
|WACKER CHEMIE Neutral
|12:54 Uhr
|Evonik Neutral
|12:53 Uhr
|LANXESS Buy
|12:53 Uhr
|Givaudan Sell
|12:53 Uhr
|Symrise Buy
|12:53 Uhr
|Linde Buy
|12:52 Uhr
|Air Liquide Buy
|12:49 Uhr
|K+S Neutral
|12:32 Uhr
|USU Software Kaufen
|11:38 Uhr
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|11:37 Uhr
|Air Liquide Neutral
|11:37 Uhr
|Givaudan Sell
|11:36 Uhr
|BASF Neutral
|11:36 Uhr
|Covestro Buy
|11:35 Uhr
|Evonik Sell
|11:15 Uhr
|Iberdrola SA Buy
|11:15 Uhr
|Inditex Overweight
|11:13 Uhr
|United Internet Buy
|11:13 Uhr
|E.ON Market-Perform
|11:12 Uhr
|RWE Outperform
|10:55 Uhr
|Aroundtown SA Buy
|10:54 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
|10:54 Uhr
|Enel Buy
|10:53 Uhr
|K+S Hold
|10:45 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp Hold
|10:44 Uhr
|Talanx Hold
|10:42 Uhr
|Brenntag Overweight
|10:42 Uhr
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Buy
|10:41 Uhr
|Vonovia Buy
|10:41 Uhr
|Philips Neutral
|10:40 Uhr
|Siemens Healthineers Buy
|09:43 Uhr
|Brenntag Buy
|09:42 Uhr
|Brenntag Buy
|07:54 Uhr
|Nestlé Overweight
|07:53 Uhr
|Flutter Entertainment Equal Weight
|07:53 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|07:52 Uhr
|Brenntag Equal Weight
|07:51 Uhr
|Brenntag Buy
|07:45 Uhr
|EVOTEC Outperform
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 47 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 47 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 47 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan