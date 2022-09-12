NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für H&M nach Quartalsumsätzen auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 95 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Die Zahlen seien etwas schwächer gewesen als erwartet, schrieb Analystin Georgina Johanan in einer ersten Reaktion am Donnerstag. Sie stünden in starken Gegensatz zu guten Zahlen der spanischen Textilkette Inditex am Vortag./bek/tav