Hermès (Hermes International) Aktie

1.298,00EUR
-27,00EUR
-2,04%
13:31:14
STU
1.298,93EUR
-9,95EUR
-0,76%
13:25:55
BTE

WKN: 886670 / ISIN: FR0000052292

21.10.2022 11:36

Hermès (Hermes International) Buy (UBS AG)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Hermes von 1382 auf 1518 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Zahlen des Luxusgüterherstellers für das dritte Quartal bestätigten die Einzigartigkeit der Anlagestory ungeachtet der konjunkturellen Risiken, schrieb Analystin Zuzanna Pusz in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.10.2022 / 00:48 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.10.2022 / 00:48 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Hermès (Hermes International) Buy

Unternehmen:
Hermès (Hermes International)		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
1.518,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1.309,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
15,97%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
1.298,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,95%
Analyst Name:
Zuzanna Pusz 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1.370,67 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Hermès (Hermes International)

11:36 Uhr Hermès (Hermes International) Buy UBS AG
08:36 Uhr Hermès (Hermes International) Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.10.22 Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.10.22 Hermès (Hermes International) Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.10.22 Hermès (Hermes International) Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Hermès (Hermes International)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

RSS Feed
Hermès (Hermes International) zu myNews hinzufügen

Kursziele Hermès (Hermes International) Aktie

+5,60%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,60%
Ø Kursziel: 1.370,67
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
1200
1250
1300
1350
1400
1450
1500
Deutsche Bank AG
1.320,00 €
Bernstein Research
1.303,00 €
UBS AG
1.518,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1.234,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
1.390,00 €
Barclays Capital
1.459,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,60%
Ø Kursziel: 1.370,67
alle Hermès (Hermes International) Kursziele

