Hermès (Hermes International) Aktie

2.015,00 EUR +6,00 EUR +0,30 %
STU
2.023,34 EUR -7,78 EUR -0,38 %
BTE
Marktkap. 210,28 Mrd. EUR KGV 46,09

WKN 886670

ISIN FR0000052292

Symbol HESAF

Deutsche Bank AG

Hermès (Hermes International) Hold

13:41 Uhr
Hermès (Hermes International) Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Hermès (Hermes International)
2.015,00 EUR 6,00 EUR 0,30%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Hermes nach Halbjahreszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 1950 Euro belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) des Luxusgüterkonzerns sei besser als vom Markt erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Matt Garland in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.07.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.07.2023 / 07:15 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Hermès (Hermes International) Hold

Unternehmen:
Hermès (Hermes International)		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
1.950,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
2.050,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-4,88%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
2.015,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,23%
Analyst Name:
Matt Garland 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1.869,00 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Hermès (Hermes International)

13:41 Hermès (Hermes International) Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12:46 Hermès (Hermes International) Buy UBS AG
12:31 Hermès (Hermes International) Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.07.23 Hermès (Hermes International) Buy UBS AG
28.07.23 Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Hermès (Hermes International)