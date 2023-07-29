Hermès (Hermes International) Aktie
WKN 886670
ISIN FR0000052292
Symbol HESAF
Hermès (Hermes International) Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Hermes nach Halbjahreszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 1950 Euro belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) des Luxusgüterkonzerns sei besser als vom Markt erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Matt Garland in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.07.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.07.2023 / 07:15 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Passende Produkte der Société Générale
|Name
|WKN
|Laufzeit
|Cap
|Kurs
|Discountzertifikat Classic auf Hermes
|SV23VM
|15.12.2023
|2.000,00
|1.891,15
|Discountzertifikat Classic auf Hermes
|SQ87YX
|21.06.2024
|2.000,00
|1.809,57
Jetzt günstig traden!
Zusammenfassung: Hermès (Hermes International) Hold
|Unternehmen:
Hermès (Hermes International)
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
1.950,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
2.050,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-4,88%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
2.015,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,23%
|
Analyst Name:
Matt Garland
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1.869,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Hermès (Hermes International)
|13:41
|Hermès (Hermes International) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:46
|Hermès (Hermes International) Buy
|UBS AG
|12:31
|Hermès (Hermes International) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.07.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Buy
|UBS AG
|28.07.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:41
|Hermès (Hermes International) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:46
|Hermès (Hermes International) Buy
|UBS AG
|12:31
|Hermès (Hermes International) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.07.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Buy
|UBS AG
|28.07.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:46
|Hermès (Hermes International) Buy
|UBS AG
|28.07.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Buy
|UBS AG
|07.07.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.07.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Buy
|UBS AG
|18.04.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:31
|Hermès (Hermes International) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.07.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.04.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.02.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.02.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:41
|Hermès (Hermes International) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.07.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.07.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.07.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.07.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.