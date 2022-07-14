|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Hermès (Hermes International)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
1.250,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1.326,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-5,77%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1.321,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-5,41%
|
Analyst Name:
Chiara Battistini
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1.210,00 €
|15:41 Uhr
ETF-Sparplan