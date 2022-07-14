  • Suche
29.07.2022 15:41

Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Hermes von 1205 auf 1250 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Luxusmodehersteller habe seinen starken Status durch die Bank weg bestätigt, schrieb Analystin Chiara Battistini in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie nach dem Halbjahresbericht. Sie sieht aber weiter bei LVMH ein besseres Verhältnis zwischen Chancen und Risiken./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.07.2022 / 13:01 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.07.2022 / 13:02 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral

Unternehmen:
Hermès (Hermes International)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
1.250,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1.326,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-5,77%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1.321,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-5,41%
Analyst Name:
Chiara Battistini 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1.210,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Hermès (Hermes International)

15:41 Uhr Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.07.22 Hermès (Hermes International) Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.07.22 Hermès (Hermes International) Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.07.22 Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.06.22 Hermès (Hermes International) Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Nachrichten zu Hermès (Hermes International)

Quartalszahlen
Hermès-Aktie weit im Plus: Hermès wächst deutlich
Luxusgüter bleiben trotz Krisen gefragt: Nach guten Zahlen des französischen Luxusgüterherstellers LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy) am Dienstag überzeugte zum Wochenausklang der heimische Konkurrent Hermès mit zweistelligen Wachstumsraten und hohen Gewinnen.
12:11 Uhr
Hermes im Halbjahr mit Margen-Rekord - Wachstum zuletzt schwächer (Dow Jones)
30.06.22
Juni 2022: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Hermès (Hermes International)-Aktie angepasst (finanzen.net)
11.06.22
Von der Rolex bis zur Birkin Bag: Diese Sachwerte lohnen sich mehr als Aktien (finanzen.net)
30.04.22
Wie Experten die Hermès (Hermes International)-Aktie im April einstuften (finanzen.net)
15.04.22
Hermès (Hermes International) stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
14.04.22
Hermès-Aktie klar im Plus: Umsatz wächst überraschend deutlich (Dow Jones)
14.04.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS belässt Hermes auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 1324 Euro (dpa-afx)
14.04.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank Research belässt Hermes auf 'Hold' - Ziel 1260 Euro (dpa-afx)
RSS Feed
Kursziele Hermès (Hermes International) Aktie

-8,44%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -8,44%
Ø Kursziel: 1.210,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 0
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
1000
1050
1100
1150
1200
1250
1300
Deutsche Bank AG
1.260,00 €
Barclays Capital
1.340,00 €
UBS AG
1.185,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1.015,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
1.250,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -8,44%
Ø Kursziel: 1.210,00
alle Hermès (Hermes International) Kursziele

