NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Hermes von 1205 auf 1250 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Luxusmodehersteller habe seinen starken Status durch die Bank weg bestätigt, schrieb Analystin Chiara Battistini in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie nach dem Halbjahresbericht. Sie sieht aber weiter bei LVMH ein besseres Verhältnis zwischen Chancen und Risiken./ag/ajx