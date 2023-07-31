Hermès (Hermes International) Aktie
WKN 886670
ISIN FR0000052292
Symbol HESAF
Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Hermes von 1880 auf 1950 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analystin Chiara Battistini passte ihr Bewertungsmodell für den Luxuskonzern am Freitagnachmittag in einer Studie an die Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahres an. Einmal mehr sei Hermes unter den Branchenbesten gewesen. Im zweiten Halbjahr sieht sie das Profitabilitätspotenzial aber nicht ganz so hoch./ag/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.07.2023 / 14:32 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.07.2023 / 14:32 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Passende Produkte der Société Générale
|Name
|WKN
|Laufzeit
|Cap
|Kurs
|Discountzertifikat Classic auf Hermes
|SV23VM
|15.12.2023
|2.000,00
|1.891,15
|Discountzertifikat Classic auf Hermes
|SQ87YX
|21.06.2024
|2.000,00
|1.809,57
Jetzt günstig traden!
Zusammenfassung: Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Hermès (Hermes International)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
1.950,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
2.019,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-3,42%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
2.014,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,18%
|
Analyst Name:
Chiara Battistini
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1.879,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Hermès (Hermes International)
|08:11
|Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.07.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.07.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.07.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Buy
|UBS AG
|08:11
|Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.07.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.07.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.07.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Buy
|UBS AG
|28.07.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Buy
|UBS AG
|07.07.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.07.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Buy
|UBS AG
|18.04.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.07.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.07.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.04.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.02.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.02.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:11
|Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.07.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.07.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.07.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.07.23
|Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.