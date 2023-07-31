DAX 16.447 -0,1%ESt50 4.471 +0,1%TDax 3.329 +0,8%Dow 35.560 +0,3%Nas 14.346 +0,2%Bitcoin 26.325 -1,0%Euro 1,1000 +0,0%Öl 85,12 -0,5%Gold 1.958 -0,4%
Hermès (Hermes International) Aktie

2.014,00 EUR -7,50 EUR -0,37 %
STU
2.009,00 EUR +5,50 EUR +0,27 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 210,28 Mrd. EUR KGV 46,09

WKN 886670

ISIN FR0000052292

Symbol HESAF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral

08:11 Uhr
Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Hermès (Hermes International)
2.014,00 EUR -7,50 EUR -0,37%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Hermes von 1880 auf 1950 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analystin Chiara Battistini passte ihr Bewertungsmodell für den Luxuskonzern am Freitagnachmittag in einer Studie an die Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahres an. Einmal mehr sei Hermes unter den Branchenbesten gewesen. Im zweiten Halbjahr sieht sie das Profitabilitätspotenzial aber nicht ganz so hoch./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.07.2023 / 14:32 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.07.2023 / 14:32 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral

Unternehmen:
Hermès (Hermes International)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
1.950,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
2.019,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-3,42%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
2.014,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,18%
Analyst Name:
Chiara Battistini 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1.879,00 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Hermès (Hermes International)