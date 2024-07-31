Hermès (Hermes International) Aktie
WKN 886670
ISIN FR0000052292
Symbol HESAF
Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Hermes mit einem Kursziel von 2160 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Analystin Chiara Battistini zog am Donnerstagabend ein Fazit für die Berichtssaison der Luxusbranche und wagte einen Ausblick auf das zweite Halbjahr. Die kommenden Wochen blieben wohl recht unruhig, so die Expertin. Der Konsum in China schwächle und niemand sei wirklich immun - nicht einmal Hermes seien wirklich sie selbst gewesen. Battistinis Favoriten im derart schwierigen Umfeld heißen EssilorLuxottica und Adidas./ag/jha/
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.08.2024 / 20:53 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.08.2024 / 00:15 / BST
