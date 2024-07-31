JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral

11:26 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Hermes mit einem Kursziel von 2160 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Analystin Chiara Battistini zog am Donnerstagabend ein Fazit für die Berichtssaison der Luxusbranche und wagte einen Ausblick auf das zweite Halbjahr. Die kommenden Wochen blieben wohl recht unruhig, so die Expertin. Der Konsum in China schwächle und niemand sei wirklich immun - nicht einmal Hermes seien wirklich sie selbst gewesen. Battistinis Favoriten im derart schwierigen Umfeld heißen EssilorLuxottica und Adidas./ag/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.08.2024 / 20:53 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.08.2024 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

