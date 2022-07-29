  • Suche
Hermès (Hermes International) Aktie

1.338,00EUR
+11,50EUR
+0,87%
11:17:29
XETRA
1.337,50EUR
+13,00EUR
+0,98%
11:35:41
CHX

WKN: 886670 / ISIN: FR0000052292

01.08.2022 11:36

Hermès (Hermes International) Sell (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Hermes nach Zahlen von 1015 auf 1085 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Die guten Halbjahresresultate des Luxusgüterkonznrs untermauerten die starke Geschäftsdynamik, schrieb Analystin Louise Singlehurst in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die Aktie verdiene einen Bewertungsaufschlag. Doch aktuell falle dieser zu hoch aus, weshalb andere Branchentitel wie Richemont und LVMH attraktiver seien./gl/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.07.2022 / 18:10 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Hermès (Hermes International) Sell

Unternehmen:
Hermès (Hermes International)		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
1.085,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
1.332,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-18,54%
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
1.338,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-18,91%
Analyst Name:
Louise Singlehurst 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1.224,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Hermès (Hermes International)

29.07.22 Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.07.22 Hermès (Hermes International) Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.07.22 Hermès (Hermes International) Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.07.22 Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.06.22 Hermès (Hermes International) Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Nachrichten zu Hermès (Hermes International)

Quartalszahlen
Hermès-Aktie weit im Plus: Hermès wächst deutlich
Luxusgüter bleiben trotz Krisen gefragt: Nach guten Zahlen des französischen Luxusgüterherstellers LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy) am Dienstag überzeugte zum Wochenausklang der heimische Konkurrent Hermès mit zweistelligen Wachstumsraten und hohen Gewinnen.
31.07.22
Hermès (Hermes International)-Aktie: Experten empfehlen Hermès (Hermes International) im Juli mehrheitlich zum Verkauf  (finanzen.net)
30.07.22
Hermès (Hermes International) hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt (finanzen.net)
29.07.22
Hermes im Halbjahr mit Margen-Rekord - Wachstum zuletzt schwächer (Dow Jones)
30.06.22
Juni 2022: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Hermès (Hermes International)-Aktie angepasst (finanzen.net)
11.06.22
Von der Rolex bis zur Birkin Bag: Diese Sachwerte lohnen sich mehr als Aktien (finanzen.net)
30.04.22
Wie Experten die Hermès (Hermes International)-Aktie im April einstuften (finanzen.net)
15.04.22
Hermès (Hermes International) stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
14.04.22
Hermès-Aktie klar im Plus: Umsatz wächst überraschend deutlich (Dow Jones)
Kursziele Hermès (Hermes International) Aktie

-8,52%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -8,52%
Ø Kursziel: 1.224,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 0
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
1050
1100
1150
1200
1250
1300
Deutsche Bank AG
1.260,00 €
Barclays Capital
1.340,00 €
UBS AG
1.185,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
1.250,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1.085,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -8,52%
Ø Kursziel: 1.224,00
alle Hermès (Hermes International) Kursziele

