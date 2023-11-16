Inditex Aktie
WKN A11873
ISIN ES0148396007
Symbol IDEXF
Inditex Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Inditex vor Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 43,50 Euro belassen. Der Umsatz des Modekonzerns dürfte von negativen Währungseffekten beeinträchtigt worden sein, schrieb Analyst Richard Edwards in einem am Montag vorliegenden Ausblick./edh/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.11.2023 / 16:40 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Inditex Buy
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
43,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
36,13 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
20,40%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
36,07 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20,60%
|
Analyst Name:
Richard Edwards
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
37,44 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
