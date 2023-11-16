DAX 15.893 -0,2%ESt50 4.339 +0,0%MSCI World 2.985 +0,4%Dow 34.947 +0,0%Nas 14.125 +0,1%Bitcoin 34.114 -0,6%Euro 1,0926 +0,2%Öl 81,56 +1,2%Gold 1.976 -0,2%
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Inditex Buy

11:56 Uhr
Inditex Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Inditex vor Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 43,50 Euro belassen. Der Umsatz des Modekonzerns dürfte von negativen Währungseffekten beeinträchtigt worden sein, schrieb Analyst Richard Edwards in einem am Montag vorliegenden Ausblick./edh/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.11.2023 / 16:40 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

