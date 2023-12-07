Inditex Aktie
WKN A11873
ISIN ES0148396007
Symbol IDEXF
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Non-Food-Absatzstatistiken aus Großbritannien auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 43,50 Euro belassen. Die Textilumsätze hätten im November angezogen dank früher "Black Friday"-Aktionen, schrieb Analyst Richard Edwards in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Der Schwung sei jedoch im Monatsverlauf etwas abgeflacht. Der Gegenwind durch Rohstoff- und Frachtkosten lasse aber weiter nach. Inditex bleibe als Qualitätsunternehmen in einer profitabel wachsenden Untergruppe eine Kaufempfehlung./tih/jha/
Zusammenfassung: Inditex Buy
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
43,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
37,46 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
16,12%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
37,74 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,26%
|
Analyst Name:
Richard Edwards
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
38,81 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|15:21
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:56
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.12.23
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.12.23
|Inditex Buy
|UBS AG
|27.11.23
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:21
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:56
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.12.23
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.12.23
|Inditex Buy
|UBS AG
|27.11.23
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:21
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:56
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.12.23
|Inditex Buy
|UBS AG
|27.11.23
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.11.23
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.12.23
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.06.23
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|16.03.23
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|24.02.23
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15.12.22
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|20.11.23
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|14.09.23
|Inditex Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.09.23
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.09.23
|Inditex Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.08.23
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital