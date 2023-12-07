DAX 16.746 +0,7%ESt50 4.519 +1,0%MSCI World 3.037 +0,6%Dow 36.209 +0,3%Nas 14.347 +0,1%Bitcoin 40.849 +1,9%Euro 1,0757 -0,4%Öl 75,40 +1,1%Gold 2.010 -0,9%
08.12.2023: DAX - Bloß nichts überstürzen! -w-

Inditex Aktie

Inditex Aktie

37,74 EUR +0,27 EUR +0,72 %
37,75 EUR +0,30 EUR +0,79 %
Marktkap. 118,3 Mrd. EUR KGV 21,38

WKN A11873

WKN A11873

ISIN ES0148396007

Symbol IDEXF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Inditex Buy

14:56 Uhr
Inditex Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
37,74 EUR 0,27 EUR 0,72%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Non-Food-Absatzstatistiken aus Großbritannien auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 43,50 Euro belassen. Die Textilumsätze hätten im November angezogen dank früher "Black Friday"-Aktionen, schrieb Analyst Richard Edwards in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Der Schwung sei jedoch im Monatsverlauf etwas abgeflacht. Der Gegenwind durch Rohstoff- und Frachtkosten lasse aber weiter nach. Inditex bleibe als Qualitätsunternehmen in einer profitabel wachsenden Untergruppe eine Kaufempfehlung./tih/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.12.2023 / 20:04 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex Buy

Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
43,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
37,46 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
16,12%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
37,74 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,26%
Analyst Name:
Richard Edwards 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
38,81 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

