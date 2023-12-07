Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Non-Food-Absatzstatistiken aus Großbritannien auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 43,50 Euro belassen. Die Textilumsätze hätten im November angezogen dank früher "Black Friday"-Aktionen, schrieb Analyst Richard Edwards in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Der Schwung sei jedoch im Monatsverlauf etwas abgeflacht. Der Gegenwind durch Rohstoff- und Frachtkosten lasse aber weiter nach. Inditex bleibe als Qualitätsunternehmen in einer profitabel wachsenden Untergruppe eine Kaufempfehlung./tih/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.12.2023 / 20:04 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

