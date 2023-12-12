Inditex Aktie
WKN A11873
ISIN ES0148396007
Symbol IDEXF
Inditex Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Zahlen für das dritte Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 43,50 Euro belassen. An den Marktschätzungen für das Vorsteuerergebnis des Modekonzerns im Jahr 2024 dürfte sich nichts ändern, schrieb Analyst Richard Edwards in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ajx/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.12.2023 / 07:49 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.12.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Martin Good / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Inditex Buy
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
43,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
38,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
12,99%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
38,72 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,35%
|
Analyst Name:
Richard Edwards
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
39,81 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|16:21
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15:16
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:36
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:56
|Inditex Buy
|UBS AG
|11:51
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
