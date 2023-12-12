DAX 16.795 +0,0%ESt50 4.540 +0,1%MSCI World 3.067 +0,4%Dow 36.603 +0,1%Nas 14.570 +0,3%Bitcoin 38.805 +1,0%Euro 1,0795 +0,0%Öl 74,03 +1,0%Gold 1.981 +0,1%
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Inditex Buy

11:51 Uhr
Inditex Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Zahlen für das dritte Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 43,50 Euro belassen. An den Marktschätzungen für das Vorsteuerergebnis des Modekonzerns im Jahr 2024 dürfte sich nichts ändern, schrieb Analyst Richard Edwards in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ajx/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.12.2023 / 07:49 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.12.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

