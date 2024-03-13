DAX 18.018 +0,3%ESt50 5.024 +0,5%MSCI World 3.396 +0,0%Dow 39.043 +0,1%Nas 16.178 -0,5%Bitcoin 66.490 -0,4%Euro 1,0931 -0,2%Öl 84,61 +0,8%Gold 2.165 -0,5%
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Inditex Buy

12:16 Uhr
Inditex Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Inditex von 45,50 auf 51,00 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Investitionen in Logistik und Kapazitäten befeuerten das mittelfristige Wachstum der Spanier, schrieb Analyst Richard Edwards in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Start ins neue Geschäftsjahr sei stark./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 19:55 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex Buy

Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
51,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
45,04 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
13,23%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
44,89 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,61%
Analyst Name:
Richard Edwards 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
43,88 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

12:16 Inditex Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:11 Inditex Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.03.24 Inditex Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
13.03.24 Inditex Outperform RBC Capital Markets
13.03.24 Inditex Kaufen DZ BANK
mehr Analysen

