Inditex Aktie
WKN A11873
ISIN ES0148396007
Symbol IDEXF
Inditex Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Inditex von 45,50 auf 51,00 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Investitionen in Logistik und Kapazitäten befeuerten das mittelfristige Wachstum der Spanier, schrieb Analyst Richard Edwards in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Start ins neue Geschäftsjahr sei stark./ag/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 19:55 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: TonyV3112 / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Inditex Buy
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
51,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
45,04 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13,23%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
44,89 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,61%
|
Analyst Name:
Richard Edwards
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
43,88 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|12:16
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:11
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.03.24
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.03.24
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.03.24
|Inditex Kaufen
|DZ BANK
