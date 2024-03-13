Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Inditex Buy

12:16 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Inditex von 45,50 auf 51,00 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Investitionen in Logistik und Kapazitäten befeuerten das mittelfristige Wachstum der Spanier, schrieb Analyst Richard Edwards in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Start ins neue Geschäftsjahr sei stark./ag/edh

