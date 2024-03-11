DAX 17.983 +0,1%ESt50 5.012 +0,6%MSCI World 3.397 +0,5%Dow 39.005 +0,6%Nas 16.266 +1,5%Bitcoin 67.025 +2,5%Euro 1,0938 +0,1%Öl 82,93 +0,7%Gold 2.163 +0,2%
Inditex Aktie

43,08 EUR +2,11 EUR +5,15 %
STU
43,53 EUR +2,64 EUR +6,46 %
BTE
Marktkap. 125,68 Mrd. EUR KGV 21,38

WKN A11873

ISIN ES0148396007

Symbol IDEXF

Jefferies & Company Inc.

Inditex Buy

12:21 Uhr
Inditex Buy
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
43,08 EUR 2,11 EUR 5,15%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Geschäftszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 44 Euro belassen. Das vierte Quartal 2023 und das aktuelle Handelsumfeld zeigten, wie sehr sich der spanische Modekonzern positiv von der Konkurrenz abhebt, schrieb Analyst James Grzinic in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./bek/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 03:27 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 03:27 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Martin Good / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)