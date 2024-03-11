Inditex Aktie
WKN A11873
ISIN ES0148396007
Symbol IDEXF
Inditex Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Geschäftszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 44 Euro belassen. Das vierte Quartal 2023 und das aktuelle Handelsumfeld zeigten, wie sehr sich der spanische Modekonzern positiv von der Konkurrenz abhebt, schrieb Analyst James Grzinic in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./bek/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 03:27 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 03:27 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Martin Good / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Inditex Buy
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
44,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
43,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
2,09%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
43,08 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,14%
|
Analyst Name:
James Grzinic
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
40,94 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|11:51
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:51
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.03.24
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.02.24
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|22.02.24
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
