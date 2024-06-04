DAX 18.599 +1,1%ESt50 5.027 +1,5%MSCI World 3.454 +0,0%Dow 38.711 +0,4%Nas 16.857 +0,2%Bitcoin 65.039 +0,2%Euro 1,0873 -0,1%Öl 77,87 +1,0%Gold 2.335 +0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 TUI TUAG50 Bayer BAY001 NEL ASA A0B733 GameStop A0HGDX Siemens Energy ENER6Y Rheinmetall 703000 Allianz 840400 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Amazon 906866 Commerzbank CBK100 Lufthansa 823212 Plug Power A1JA81
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX zeitweise über 18.600 Punkten -- SAP ändert Ausschüttungspolitik -- Bayer-Strafe deutlich geringer -- BMW setzt Aktienrückkaufprogramm fort -- HPE, CrowdStrike, Intel im Fokus
Top News
CrowdStrike-Aktie profitiert: CrowdStrike überzeugt mit Quartalsbericht
DAX überspringt zeitweise 18.600er-Marke: Hoffnung auf EZB-Leitzinssenkung
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
+33,25% Performance seit Start: "Global Dynamic" Anlage-Depot mit breit diversifiziertem Anlagekonzept - jetzt kostenlose E-Mail-Updates aktivieren!

Inditex Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
45,93 EUR +1,89 EUR +4,29 %
STU
45,94 EUR +1,90 EUR +4,31 %
BTE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln
Marktkap. 136,98 Mrd. EUR KGV 22,18

WKN A11873

ISIN ES0148396007

Symbol IDEXF

Jefferies & Company Inc.

Inditex Buy

10:11 Uhr
Inditex Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
45,93 EUR 1,89 EUR 4,29%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Inditex auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 49 Euro belassen. Der Textilhändler habe im ersten Quartal die Erwartungen erfüllt, doch die weitere Entwicklung sei besser und damit bestätige sich seine Investment-Idee, schrieb Analyst James Grzinic in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Diese basiere auf weiterhin großen Marktanteilsgewinnen./tih/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.06.2024 / 02:00 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.06.2024 / 02:00 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: TonyV3112 / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Inditex Buy

Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
49,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
44,20 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
10,86%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
45,93 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,68%
Analyst Name:
James Grzinic 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
45,00 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

13:36 Inditex Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
12:51 Inditex Sell Deutsche Bank AG
11:01 Inditex Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:51 Inditex Neutral UBS AG
10:11 Inditex Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)