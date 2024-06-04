Inditex Aktie
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Inditex auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 49 Euro belassen. Der Textilhändler habe im ersten Quartal die Erwartungen erfüllt, doch die weitere Entwicklung sei besser und damit bestätige sich seine Investment-Idee, schrieb Analyst James Grzinic in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Diese basiere auf weiterhin großen Marktanteilsgewinnen./tih/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.06.2024 / 02:00 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.06.2024 / 02:00 / ET
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
49,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
44,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
10,86%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
45,93 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,68%
|
Analyst Name:
James Grzinic
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
45,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
