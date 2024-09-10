DAX 18.364 +0,5%ESt50 4.779 +0,7%MSCI World 3.553 +0,0%Dow 40.737 -0,2%Nas 17.026 +0,8%Bitcoin 51.481 -1,5%Euro 1,1018 +0,0%Öl 70,28 +0,8%Gold 2.510 -0,3%
Inditex Aktie

48,28 EUR +2,05 EUR +4,43 %
48,89 EUR +2,61 EUR +5,64 %
WKN A11873

ISIN ES0148396007

Symbol IDEXF

Jefferies & Company Inc.

Inditex Buy

14:26 Uhr
Inditex Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
48,28 EUR 2,05 EUR 4,43%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Inditex von 51 auf 54 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Spanier hätten wieder gezeigt, dass sie zur kleinen Gruppe der Konsumwerte zählten, die Anlegern noch Freude machten, schrieb Analyst James Grzinic am Mittwoch nach Geschäftszahlen./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.09.2024 / 07:23 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.09.2024 / 07:23 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex Buy

Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
54,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
46,64 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
15,78%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
48,28 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,85%
Analyst Name:
James Grzinic 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
48,00 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

14:26 Inditex Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
13:36 Inditex Neutral UBS AG
12:31 Inditex Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:36 Inditex Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:16 Inditex Sell Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

