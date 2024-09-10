Inditex Aktie
WKN A11873
ISIN ES0148396007
Symbol IDEXF
Inditex Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Inditex von 51 auf 54 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Spanier hätten wieder gezeigt, dass sie zur kleinen Gruppe der Konsumwerte zählten, die Anlegern noch Freude machten, schrieb Analyst James Grzinic am Mittwoch nach Geschäftszahlen./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.09.2024 / 07:23 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.09.2024 / 07:23 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Martin Good / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Inditex Buy
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
54,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
46,64 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
15,78%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
48,28 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,85%
|
Analyst Name:
James Grzinic
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
48,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
