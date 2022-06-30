NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Inditex auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 29 Euro belassen. Analyst Richard Chamberlain und seine Kollegen beschäftigten sich in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie mit steigenden Marktzinsen und deren Auswirkungen auf den Immobilienmarkt sowie damit verbundene Sektoren. Aus Sorge um das Verbraucherverhalten kürzte er zwar seine Schätzungen für einige britische Einzelhändler. Den Filialhändler Inditex bezeichnete er aber weiter als bevorzugten Wert in der Retail-Branche./tih/gl