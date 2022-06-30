  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Gut versichert im Eigenheim - Erfahren Sie hier mehr zur Risikolebensversicherung +++-w-

Inditex Aktie

22,01EUR
+0,11EUR
+0,50%
11:11:44
XETRA
22,09EUR
+0,29EUR
+1,32%
14:45:57
BTE

WKN: A11873 / ISIN: ES0148396007

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
04.07.2022 14:21

Inditex Outperform (RBC Capital Markets)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Inditex auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 29 Euro belassen. Analyst Richard Chamberlain und seine Kollegen beschäftigten sich in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie mit steigenden Marktzinsen und deren Auswirkungen auf den Immobilienmarkt sowie damit verbundene Sektoren. Aus Sorge um das Verbraucherverhalten kürzte er zwar seine Schätzungen für einige britische Einzelhändler. Den Filialhändler Inditex bezeichnete er aber weiter als bevorzugten Wert in der Retail-Branche./tih/gl

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Inditex
Long
 SN2TNS 4,75
4,67
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Inditex
Long
 SN0E43 8,21
2,71
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SN2TNS, SN0E43. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.07.2022 / 17:34 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.07.2022 / 00:45 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex Outperform

Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
29,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
21,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
32,42%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
22,01 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
31,76%
Analyst Name:
Richard Chamberlain 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
26,17 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

14:21 Uhr Inditex Outperform RBC Capital Markets
30.06.22 Inditex Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.06.22 Inditex Outperform RBC Capital Markets
14.06.22 Inditex Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.06.22 Inditex Outperform RBC Capital Markets
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

Einzelhändler im Fokus
Zalando-, ABOUT YOU-Aktien & Co. erholen sich - Sektorverlierer im ersten Halbjahr
Nach einem katastrophal schlecht verlaufenen ersten Halbjahr versucht die europäische Einzelhandelsbranche zum Start in den Monat Juli wieder etwas Boden gutzumachen.
30.06.22
So schätzen die Analysten die Inditex-Aktie im Juni 2022 ein (finanzen.net)
29.06.22
H&M-Aktie in Grün: H&M verdient mehr als erwartet (dpa-afx)
16.06.22
Inditex-Aktie: Mit vollen Taschen (finanzen.net)
09.06.22
Inditex präsentierte das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
08.06.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Ziel für Inditex auf 27,50 Euro - 'Buy' (dpa-afx)
08.06.22
Inditex-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Wachstum übertrifft Erwartungen (finanzen.net)
08.06.22
Marta Ortega: Rekordzahlen zum Einstand auf dem Chefsessel der Zara-Mutter Inditex (Handelsblatt)
08.06.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Etwas leichter - Einzelhandelswerte atmen mit Inditex auf (Dow Jones)
16.03.22
Inditex will die Dividende erhöhen (MyDividends)
16.03.22
Inditex will die Dividende erhöhen (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Newsmehr Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Newsmehr Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Newsmehr Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Newsmehr Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Newsmehr Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Newsmehr Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Newsmehr Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Newsmehr Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Newsmehr Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Newsmehr Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) News
RSS Feed
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Inditex Aktie

+18,89%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +18,89%
Ø Kursziel: 26,17
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
20
22
24
26
28
30
Jefferies & Company Inc.
28 €
Deutsche Bank AG
21,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
24,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
28,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
29,00 €
UBS AG
22,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
26,00 €
Barclays Capital
27,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +18,89%
Ø Kursziel: 26,17
alle Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:49 Uhr Zalando Equal-weight
13:43 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
13:34 Uhr Linde Buy
13:34 Uhr Scout24 Outperform
13:34 Uhr Nordex Neutral
13:34 Uhr Inditex Outperform
13:33 Uhr Air Liquide Buy
13:33 Uhr Brenntag Neutral
13:26 Uhr Siemens Energy Buy
13:21 Uhr Tesla Buy
13:17 Uhr Symrise Buy
13:17 Uhr Givaudan Neutral
13:16 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE Buy
13:16 Uhr LANXESS Buy
13:15 Uhr Evonik Buy
13:15 Uhr Covestro Neutral
12:51 Uhr BASF Neutral
12:50 Uhr Tesla Buy
12:49 Uhr FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
12:49 Uhr Akzo Nobel Buy
12:48 Uhr Yara International ASA Neutral
12:48 Uhr K+S Neutral
12:47 Uhr Bayer Buy
12:46 Uhr Siemens Healthineers Buy
12:33 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Buy
12:32 Uhr HSBC Outperform
12:31 Uhr Henkel vz. Neutral
12:30 Uhr Alstom Overweight
12:30 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Neutral
12:29 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral
12:29 Uhr ASML NV Overweight
12:29 Uhr Infineon Neutral
12:28 Uhr Glencore Overweight
12:28 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral
11:22 Uhr Sartorius Stedim Biotech Overweight
11:03 Uhr Beiersdorf Buy
11:02 Uhr Henkel vz. Buy
10:15 Uhr mic Kaufen
09:36 Uhr Deutsche Bank Buy
09:34 Uhr Sartorius vz. Overweight
08:39 Uhr Rolls-Royce Neutral
08:11 Uhr Grand City Properties Underweight
08:10 Uhr Vonovia Overweight
08:10 Uhr TAG Immobilien Underweight
07:58 Uhr LEG Immobilien Underweight
07:57 Uhr Deutsche Wohnen Overweight
07:57 Uhr Aroundtown SA Underweight
07:51 Uhr BASF Outperform
01.07.22 Deutsche Börse Kaufen
01.07.22 Henkel vz. Halten

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Was schätzen Sie - wie hoch ist der Volumenanteil an Wertpapieren in ihrem Depot, die Nachhaltigkeitsziele verfolgen bzw. Nachhaltigkeitsmerkmale aufweisen? (Ökologische Nachhaltigkeit, Soziale Nachhaltigkeit und / oder gute Unternehmensführung betreffend)

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen