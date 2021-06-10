|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
30,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
32,07 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-6,45%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
31,37 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-4,37%
|
Analyst Name:
Georgina Johanan
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
30,47 €
|10.06.21
|Inditex overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.21
|Inditex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.06.21
|Inditex Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.06.21
|Inditex Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.06.21
|Inditex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.06.21
|Inditex overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.21
|Inditex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.06.21
|Inditex Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.06.21
|Inditex Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.06.21
|Inditex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.06.21
|Inditex overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.21
|Inditex overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.06.21
|Inditex overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.03.21
|Inditex Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.03.21
|Inditex buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11.03.21
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.03.21
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15.12.20
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.12.20
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.09.20
|Inditex Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|09.06.21
|Inditex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.06.21
|Inditex Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.06.21
|Inditex Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.06.21
|Inditex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.06.21
|Inditex Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:06 Uhr
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
|07:35 Uhr
|AIXTRON overweight
|07:34 Uhr
|AIXTRON buy
|10.06.21
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|10.06.21
|Novo Nordisk Conviction Buy List
|10.06.21
|voestalpine Neutral
|10.06.21
|PUMA Outperform
|10.06.21
|AIXTRON buy
|10.06.21
|Henkel vz. overweight
|10.06.21
|Vectron Systems Kaufen
|10.06.21
|AIXTRON kaufen
|10.06.21
|United Parcel Service Outperform
|10.06.21
|HelloFresh Outperform
|10.06.21
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
|10.06.21
|Fresenius buy
|10.06.21
|RTL kaufen
|10.06.21
|Sanofi buy
|10.06.21
|BAT buy
|10.06.21
|AIXTRON Outperform
|10.06.21
|AXA Outperform
|10.06.21
|Novo Nordisk Outperform
|10.06.21
|Deutsche Post Outperform
|10.06.21
|AXA overweight
|10.06.21
|Shell B overweight
|10.06.21
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) overweight
|10.06.21
|ZEAL Network buy
|10.06.21
|Inditex overweight
|10.06.21
|voestalpine Hold
|10.06.21
|AIXTRON buy
|10.06.21
|Novo Nordisk overweight
|10.06.21
|CRH buy
|10.06.21
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|10.06.21
|Eni buy
|10.06.21
|Airbus overweight
|10.06.21
|HeidelbergCement buy
|10.06.21
|Ryanair Neutral
|10.06.21
|easyJet Neutral
|10.06.21
|Fraport Neutral
|10.06.21
|Roche Equal-Weight
|10.06.21
|Ströer overweight
|10.06.21
|Knorr-Bremse kaufen
|10.06.21
|United Parcel Service overweight
|10.06.21
|Bertrandt buy
|10.06.21
|Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik buy
|10.06.21
|LPKF Laser Electronics buy
|10.06.21
|Zalando buy
|10.06.21
|Telefonica buy
|10.06.21
|adidas buy
|10.06.21
|PUMA buy
|10.06.21
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|Die Länder mit der höchsten Wirtschaftskriminalität In diesen Ländern ist die Korruption besonders hoch
|KW 21/23: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
|Das sind die schlimmsten Steuroasen Hier zahlen Unternehmen so gut wie keine Steuern
ETF-Sparplan