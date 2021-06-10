  • Suche
Inditex Aktie WKN: A11873 / ISIN: ES0148396007

31,37EUR
+0,15EUR
+0,48%
12:44:56
XETRA
09.06.2021 11:26

Inditex overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 30 Euro belassen. Der Modekonzern habe solide Zahlen zum ersten Geschäftsquartal 2021/22 vorgelegt, schrieb Analystin Georgina Johanan in einer ersten Reaktion am Mittwoch. Das Ergebnis vor Zinsen und Steuern sei besser als erwartet ausgefallen und auch die aktuellen Handelszahlen lägen am oberen Ende der Erwartungen./ck/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.06.2021 / 07:26 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.06.2021 / 07:29 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex overweight

Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
30,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
32,07 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-6,45%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
31,37 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-4,37%
Analyst Name:
Georgina Johanan 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
30,47 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

10.06.21 Inditex overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.06.21 Inditex Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.06.21 Inditex Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
09.06.21 Inditex Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
09.06.21 Inditex Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

Starker Online-Handel
Inditex-Aktie gibt ab: Zara-Mutter wächst und verzeichnet wieder Gewinn
Der Zara-Mutterkonzern Inditex hat im ersten Quartal seines neuen Geschäftsjahres trotz anhaltender Ladenschließungen wieder ein Umsatzplus und einen Gewinn erzielt.
09.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Zurückhaltung vor EZB - Inditex fallen nach Zahlen (Dow Jones)
09.06.21
Zara-Mutter Inditex auf Erholungskurs - Quartal besser als befürchtet (Reuters)
09.06.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Inditex nach Zahlen auf 'Sector Perform' (dpa-afx)
09.06.21
ROUNDUP: Lockdown-Ende beflügelt Zara-Mutter Inditex (dpa-afx)
09.06.21
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: "Zara"-Mutter Inditex nach Zahlen auf Vier-Jahres-Hoch (Börse Online)
09.06.21
Inditex revenues rebound as online drives sales (Financial Times)
09.06.21
Zara owner Inditex books €421m profit in first quarter (RTE.ie)
09.06.21
Zara owner Inditex sales smash £4bn (Retail Gazette)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Inditex Aktie

-2,86%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -2,86%
Ø Kursziel: 30,47
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
24
26
28
30
32
Barclays Capital
30,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
24,00 €
Bernstein Research
34 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
30 €
UBS AG
29,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
33,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
32,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
31,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
32,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -2,86%
Ø Kursziel: 30,47
alle Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Kursziele

