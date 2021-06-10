NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 30 Euro belassen. Der Modekonzern habe solide Zahlen zum ersten Geschäftsquartal 2021/22 vorgelegt, schrieb Analystin Georgina Johanan in einer ersten Reaktion am Mittwoch. Das Ergebnis vor Zinsen und Steuern sei besser als erwartet ausgefallen und auch die aktuellen Handelszahlen lägen am oberen Ende der Erwartungen./ck/ajx