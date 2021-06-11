|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
32,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
30,98 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
3,29%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
31,64 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1,14%
|
Analyst Name:
Georgina Johanan
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
30,47 €
|10.06.21
|Inditex overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.21
|Inditex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.06.21
|Inditex Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.06.21
|Inditex Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.06.21
|Inditex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
