Inditex Aktie WKN: A11873 / ISIN: ES0148396007

31,30EUR
+0,19EUR
+0,61%
11.06.2021
BMN
10.06.2021 11:16

Inditex overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Inditex nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal von 30 auf 32 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Der Textilhändler habe die Stärke seines Geschäftsmodells untermauert, schrieb Analystin Georgina Johanan in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die aktuelle Entwicklung spreche für eine starke Perspektive am Bekleidungsmarkt./tih/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.06.2021 / 21:03 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.06.2021 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex overweight

Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
32,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
30,98 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
3,29%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
31,64 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1,14%
Analyst Name:
Georgina Johanan 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
30,47 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

10.06.21 Inditex overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.06.21 Inditex Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.06.21 Inditex Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
09.06.21 Inditex Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
09.06.21 Inditex Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Starker Online-Handel
Inditex-Aktie gibt ab: Zara-Mutter wächst und verzeichnet wieder Gewinn
Der Zara-Mutterkonzern Inditex hat im ersten Quartal seines neuen Geschäftsjahres trotz anhaltender Ladenschließungen wieder ein Umsatzplus und einen Gewinn erzielt.
11.06.21
Inditex hat Bilanz für das abgelaufene Quartal gezogen (finanzen.net)
09.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Zurückhaltung vor EZB - Inditex fallen nach Zahlen (Dow Jones)
09.06.21
Zara-Mutter Inditex auf Erholungskurs - Quartal besser als befürchtet (Reuters)
09.06.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Inditex nach Zahlen auf 'Sector Perform' (dpa-afx)
09.06.21
ROUNDUP: Lockdown-Ende beflügelt Zara-Mutter Inditex (dpa-afx)
09.06.21
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: "Zara"-Mutter Inditex nach Zahlen auf Vier-Jahres-Hoch (Börse Online)
09.06.21
Inditex revenues rebound as online drives sales (Financial Times)
09.06.21
Zara owner Inditex books €421m profit in first quarter (RTE.ie)
10.03.21
Inditex hebt die Dividende kräftig an (MyDividends)
10.03.21
Inditex hebt die Dividende kräftig an (MyDividends)

mehr Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) News
