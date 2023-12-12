DAX 16.798 +0,0%ESt50 4.543 +0,2%MSCI World 3.067 +0,4%Dow 36.568 +0,0%Nas 14.573 +0,3%Bitcoin 38.769 +0,9%Euro 1,0788 -0,1%Öl 73,74 +0,6%Gold 1.979 +0,0%
JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Inditex Overweight

15:16 Uhr
Inditex Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 40 Euro belassen. Der Modekonzern habe einen soliden und besseren Zwischenbericht vorgelegt als von vielen befürchtet, schrieb Analystin Georgina Johanan in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden ersten Reaktion./edh/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.12.2023 / 07:29 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.12.2023 / 07:29 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: TonyV3112 / Shutterstock.com

