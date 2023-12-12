Inditex Aktie
WKN A11873
ISIN ES0148396007
Symbol IDEXF
Inditex Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 40 Euro belassen. Der Modekonzern habe einen soliden und besseren Zwischenbericht vorgelegt als von vielen befürchtet, schrieb Analystin Georgina Johanan in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden ersten Reaktion./edh/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.12.2023 / 07:29 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.12.2023 / 07:29 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: TonyV3112 / Shutterstock.com
Passende Produkte der Société Générale
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Inditex
|Long
|SV58D0
|4,69
|0,83
|Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Inditex
|Long
|SU2HU7
|9,11
|0,43
Jetzt günstig traden!
Zusammenfassung: Inditex Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
40,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
38,67 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
3,44%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
38,72 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,31%
|
Analyst Name:
Georgina Johanan
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
39,56 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|15:16
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:36
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:56
|Inditex Buy
|UBS AG
|11:51
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:06
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15:16
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:36
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:56
|Inditex Buy
|UBS AG
|11:51
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:06
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15:16
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:36
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:56
|Inditex Buy
|UBS AG
|11:51
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:06
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:06
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.12.23
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.06.23
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|16.03.23
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|24.02.23
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|20.11.23
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|14.09.23
|Inditex Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.09.23
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.09.23
|Inditex Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.08.23
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital