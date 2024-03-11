Inditex Aktie
WKN A11873
ISIN ES0148396007
Symbol IDEXF
Inditex Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Zahlen zum vierten Quartal 2023 auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 42 Euro belassen. Das Handelsgeschäft habe sich jüngst deutlich besser entwickelt als erwartet, schrieb Analystin Georgina Johanan in einer ersten Einschätzung am Mittwoch. Das sollte den Aktienkurs des spanischen Modekonzerns stützen. Die Konsensschätzungen für das Geschäftsjahr 2024 könnten nun steigen./bek/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 07:26 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 07:26 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: TonyV3112 / Shutterstock.com
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
42,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
43,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,55%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
43,58 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,63%
Analyst Name:
Georgina Johanan
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
41,19 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|12:51
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:46
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:21
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:51
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:51
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.03.24
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:51
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.12.23
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.12.23
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.12.23
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.06.23
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.02.24
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.11.23
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|14.09.23
|Inditex Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.09.23
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.09.23
|Inditex Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG