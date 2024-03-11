DAX 17.951 -0,1%ESt50 5.001 +0,4%MSCI World 3.397 +0,5%Dow 39.005 +0,6%Nas 16.266 +1,5%Bitcoin 66.747 +2,0%Euro 1,0936 +0,1%Öl 83,47 +1,4%Gold 2.164 +0,2%
JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Inditex Overweight

12:51 Uhr
Inditex Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Zahlen zum vierten Quartal 2023 auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 42 Euro belassen. Das Handelsgeschäft habe sich jüngst deutlich besser entwickelt als erwartet, schrieb Analystin Georgina Johanan in einer ersten Einschätzung am Mittwoch. Das sollte den Aktienkurs des spanischen Modekonzerns stützen. Die Konsensschätzungen für das Geschäftsjahr 2024 könnten nun steigen./bek/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 07:26 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 07:26 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: TonyV3112 / Shutterstock.com

