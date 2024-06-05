Inditex Aktie
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Inditex nach Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 48 Euro belassen. Der Bekleidungskonzern habe ordentlich angeschnitten und mit Aussagen zur aktuellen Geschäftsentwicklung klar positiv überrascht, schrieb Analystin Georgina Johanan in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./gl/ngu
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.06.2024 / 19:36 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.06.2024 / 19:36 / BST
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
48,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
45,44 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
5,63%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
45,81 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,78%
|
Analyst Name:
Georgina Johanan
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
45,50 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
