Inditex Aktie

45,81 EUR +0,21 EUR +0,46 %
45,57 EUR +1,64 EUR +3,73 %
Inditex Overweight

08:01 Uhr
Inditex Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
45,81 EUR 0,21 EUR 0,46%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Inditex nach Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 48 Euro belassen. Der Bekleidungskonzern habe ordentlich angeschnitten und mit Aussagen zur aktuellen Geschäftsentwicklung klar positiv überrascht, schrieb Analystin Georgina Johanan in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./gl/ngu

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.06.2024 / 19:36 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.06.2024 / 19:36 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

