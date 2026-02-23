DAX 25.290 +0,5%ESt50 6.198 +0,4%MSCI World 4.584 +0,1%Top 10 Crypto 8,8455 +1,4%Nas 23.152 +1,3%Bitcoin 57.798 +0,5%Euro 1,1805 -0,1%Öl 69,98 -1,4%Gold 5.169 +0,1%
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

Marktkap. 22,68 Mrd. EUR

KGV 6,40 Div. Rendite 2,37%
Deutsche Bank AG

International Consolidated Airlines Buy

12:06 Uhr
International Consolidated Airlines Buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group mit einem Kursziel von 500 Pence auf "Buy" belassen. Der Fokus liege auf dem Quartalsergebnis und den Verbindlichkeiten zum Jahresende, schrieb Jaime Rowbotham in seinem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ausblick auf die Bilanz./ag/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.02.2026 / 07:54 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
5,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
4,49 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
11,29%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
4,59 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

12:06 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Deutsche Bank AG
20.02.26 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
11.02.26 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
20.01.26 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
16.01.26 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen

