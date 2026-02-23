International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
Marktkap. 22,68 Mrd. EURKGV 6,40 Div. Rendite 2,37%
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group mit einem Kursziel von 500 Pence auf "Buy" belassen. Der Fokus liege auf dem Quartalsergebnis und den Verbindlichkeiten zum Jahresende, schrieb Jaime Rowbotham in seinem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ausblick auf die Bilanz./ag/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.02.2026 / 07:54 / CET
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
5,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
4,49 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11,29%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
4,59 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
