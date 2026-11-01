International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
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Marktkap. 23,69 Mrd. EURKGV 6,79 Div. Rendite 1,66%
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 645 auf 600 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Nach seiner jüngsten Prognosesenkung für Ryanair schraubte Analyst Jaime Rowbotham auch seine Erwartungen für die Airline-Holding IAG zurück, wie er in seinem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Kommentar schrieb. Er begründet dies mit der für 2027 erwarteten Treibstoffrechnung./rob/ag/mf
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.11.2026 / 08:05 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: photofriday/ shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
6,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
4,56 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
31,51%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
5,50 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|10:41
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.11.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.11.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.11.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10:41
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.11.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.11.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.11.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10:41
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.11.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.11.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.11.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.03.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|27.02.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|10.12.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|19.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|07.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|02.03.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|14.01.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.01.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|24.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.09.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital