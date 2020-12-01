  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

1,94EUR
+0,05EUR
+2,49%
11:28:34
XETRA
1,75GBP
+0,09GBP
+5,43%
11:30:18
LSE
04.12.2020 10:51

International Consolidated Airlines buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 175 auf 220 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Covid-19-Krise sei für IAG wie für Easyjet sehr hart, doch beide Airlines gingen vor dem Hintergrund begrenzter staatlicher Stützungsmaßnahmen gut damit um, schrieb Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. 2021 könnten sie aufholen, da die Nachfrage wieder steige und Liquiditätssorgen nachließen./ajx/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.12.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.12.2020 / 16:31 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
2,20 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1,71 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
28,50%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,75 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,75%
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,90 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+8,48%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +8,48%
Ø Kursziel: 1,90
Anzahl:
Buy: 9
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
1,2
1,4
1,6
1,8
2
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
Bernstein Research
2,00 £
Barclays Capital
1 £
UBS AG
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
HSBC
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +8,48%
Ø Kursziel: 1,90
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

