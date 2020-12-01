|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
2,20 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
1,71 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
28,50%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,75 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,75%
|
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,90 £
|10:51 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.12.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|19.11.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.11.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10:51 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.12.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|19.11.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.11.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10:51 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.12.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|19.11.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.11.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.11.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|01.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|12.11.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|30.10.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.10.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.09.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.09.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:24 Uhr
|Scout24 Hold
|10:22 Uhr
|KRONES buy
|10:20 Uhr
|A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (B) buy
|10:20 Uhr
|Bertrandt buy
|10:19 Uhr
|Lloyds Banking Group Sell
|10:18 Uhr
|Barclays Neutral
|10:17 Uhr
|HSBC buy
|10:16 Uhr
|Ryanair Outperform
|10:12 Uhr
|DIC Asset buy
|10:11 Uhr
|Wizz Air buy
|10:11 Uhr
|Ryanair buy
|10:02 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|10:01 Uhr
|Air France-KLM Sell
|10:01 Uhr
|Lufthansa Sell
|09:37 Uhr
|Deutsche Beteiligungs buy
|09:31 Uhr
|Fraport buy
|08:57 Uhr
|easyJet buy
|08:26 Uhr
|National Grid Outperform
|07:52 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
|07:40 Uhr
|AstraZeneca overweight
|07:40 Uhr
|Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Neutral
|07:39 Uhr
|Daimler buy
|07:38 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft buy
|07:38 Uhr
|AXA buy
|07:37 Uhr
|BMW Neutral
|07:34 Uhr
|Kering Conviction Buy
|03.12.20
|Siltronic Neutral
|03.12.20
|Scout24 Neutral
|03.12.20
|Flutter Entertainment buy
|03.12.20
|Ryanair Outperform
|03.12.20
|Flutter Entertainment Sector Perform
|03.12.20
|Flutter Entertainment buy
|03.12.20
|Scout24 Sector Perform
|03.12.20
|Shell B Outperform
|03.12.20
|Daimler Halten
|03.12.20
|Daimler buy
|03.12.20
|Euronext NV buy
|03.12.20
|SAF-HOLLAND Reduce
|03.12.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Hold
|03.12.20
|Deutsche Börse kaufen
|03.12.20
|Nordex Halten
|03.12.20
|Nordex buy
|03.12.20
|Orange Outperform
|03.12.20
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|03.12.20
|TUI Sell
|03.12.20
|Orange buy
|03.12.20
|USU Software Halten
|03.12.20
|Koenig Bauer buy
|03.12.20
|TUI Sell
|03.12.20
|Dr. Hönle buy
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan