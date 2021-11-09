  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,95EUR
-0,10EUR
-4,98%
15:48:03
XETRA
1,67GBP
-0,06GBP
-3,62%
15:50:29
LSE

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

09.11.2021 14:56

International Consolidated Airlines Buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group nach Quartalszahlen von 260 auf 230 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. In Reaktion auf die Kennziffern der Airline-Holding habe er seine Ergebnisprognose (Ebitda) für 2022 erhöht, schrieb Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Ebitda-Schätzungen für die beiden Folgejahre reduzierte der Experte aber./edh/stk

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.11.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.11.2021 / 07:01 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
2,30 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,76 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
30,38%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
1,67 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
37,51%
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,08 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

09.11.21 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.11.21 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Deutsche Bank AG
08.11.21 International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform Bernstein Research
05.11.21 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.11.21 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+24,27%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +24,27%
Ø Kursziel: 2,08
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
Barclays Capital
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +24,27%
Ø Kursziel: 2,08
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

