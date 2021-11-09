FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group nach Quartalszahlen von 260 auf 230 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. In Reaktion auf die Kennziffern der Airline-Holding habe er seine Ergebnisprognose (Ebitda) für 2022 erhöht, schrieb Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Ebitda-Schätzungen für die beiden Folgejahre reduzierte der Experte aber./edh/stk