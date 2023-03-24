International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat International Airlines Group von "Hold" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 180 auf 200 Pence angehoben. Die Aussichten für die klassischen Airlines hätten sich massiv verbessert, schrieb Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Er sieht nun über 20 Prozent mehr Potenzial für die operativen Ergebnisse als bisher. Damit sieht er sich rund 18 Prozent über der mittleren Markterwartung./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.03.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CEST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.03.2023 / 06:53 / CEST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
2,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
1,72 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
1,51 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,81 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
