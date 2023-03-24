DAX 15.527 +0,0%ESt50 4.287 +0,0%TDax 3.306 -0,5%Dow 32.859 +0,4%Nas 12.013 +0,7%Bitcoin 25.443 -1,0%Euro 1,0884 -0,2%Öl 78,59 -0,8%Gold 1.975 -0,2%
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,71 EUR +0,09 EUR +5,33 %
STU
1,51 GBP +0,03 GBP +1,90 %
CHX
WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

Deutsche Bank AG

International Consolidated Airlines Buy

09:21
International Consolidated Airlines Buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat International Airlines Group von "Hold" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 180 auf 200 Pence angehoben. Die Aussichten für die klassischen Airlines hätten sich massiv verbessert, schrieb Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Er sieht nun über 20 Prozent mehr Potenzial für die operativen Ergebnisse als bisher. Damit sieht er sich rund 18 Prozent über der mittleren Markterwartung./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.03.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CEST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.03.2023 / 06:53 / CEST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
2,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,72 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
1,51 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,81 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

09:21 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Deutsche Bank AG
28.03.23 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.03.23 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral UBS AG
01.03.23 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
01.03.23 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Datum Meistgelesen
RSS Feed
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. zu myNews hinzufügen