NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 700 Pence belassen. Die von der Fluggesellschaft in Aussicht gestellte Schlussdividende habe sie positiv überrascht, schrieb Analystin Venetia Baden-Powell in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Erfreulich sei zudem, dass ein Gericht den Bau einer dritten Start- und Landebahn am Londoner Flughafen Heathrow verboten hat. Eventuelle Marktanteilsverluste von IAG dürften dadurch mit Verzögerungen einsetzen./la/ck



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.02.2020 / 15:01 / GMT

