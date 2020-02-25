finanzen.net

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

5,95EUR
-0,60EUR
-9,13%
17:47:55
STU
5,08GBP
-0,42GBP
-7,56%
19:45:01
LSE
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
27.02.2020 20:06

International Consolidated Airlines buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 700 Pence belassen. Die von der Fluggesellschaft in Aussicht gestellte Schlussdividende habe sie positiv überrascht, schrieb Analystin Venetia Baden-Powell in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Erfreulich sei zudem, dass ein Gericht den Bau einer dritten Start- und Landebahn am Londoner Flughafen Heathrow verboten hat. Eventuelle Marktanteilsverluste von IAG dürften dadurch mit Verzögerungen einsetzen./la/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.02.2020 / 15:01 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

SocGenBanner

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
7,00 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
5,08 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
37,87%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
5,08 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
37,87%
Analyst Name:
Venetia Baden-Powell 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
7,11 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

20:06 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.02.20 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
18.02.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
18.02.20 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
13.02.20 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

DAX bis zum Handelsende auf Talfahrt -- Bayer mit Gewinnsprung -- Zalando verdoppelt Nettogewinn und erreicht Ziele -- Microsoft, Dürr, AIXTRON, SAFRAN im Fokus
freenet übertrifft Umsatz- und EBITDA-Erwartungen. alstria office erlöst weniger - Umsatz- und Gewinnwarnung für 2020. Lufthansa-Aktie bricht ein - Bernstein: Panik oder angemessene Reaktion? Reckitt Benckiser rutscht 2019 in die Verlustzone. Aston Martin-Aktie auf Rekordtief.
26.02.20
Lufthansa-Aktie leichter: Lufthansa erwägt wohl mit United Übernahme von TAP Portugal (dpa-afx)
26.02.20
Dow letztlich tiefer -- DAX schließt etwas leichter -- Commerzbank startet Squeeze-Out bei comdirect -- Lufthansa erwägt wohl Übernahme von TAP Portugal -- Disney, Virgin Galactic, Salesforce im Fokus (finanzen.net)
07:08 Uhr
DAX bis zum Handelsende auf Talfahrt -- Bayer mit Gewinnsprung -- Zalando verdoppelt Nettogewinn und erreicht Ziele -- Microsoft, Dürr, AIXTRON, SAFRAN im Fokus (finanzen.net)
30.01.20
Wall Street dreht letztlich ins Plus -- DAX schließt tiefrot -- Amazon übertrifft Erwartungen -- Anleger feiern Tesla-Zahlen -- Deutsche Bank verbucht Milliardenverlust -- Facebook, PayPal im Fokus (finanzen.net)
21.02.20
DAX schließt unter 13.600 Punkten -- US-Börsen in rot -- Allianz: Höhere Dividende nach Gewinnsteigerung -- Tesla darf Rodung fortsetzen -- RHÖN-KLINIKUM, Dr. Hönle, T-Mobile US, Sprint, LPKF im Fokus (finanzen.net)
29.01.20
DAX legt etwas zu -- Wall Street schließt etwas fester -- Apple schlägt Erwartungen -- Chefwechsel bei Südzucker -- McDonald's wächst -- Siltronic, Lufthansa, Boeing, eBay im Fokus (finanzen.net)
19.02.20
Dow beendet Handel höher -- DAX schließt fester -- Tesla-Aktie profitiert von Analysten -- Wirecard-Anhörung im FT-Streit verschoben -- Telekom übertrifft Erwartungen -- Covestro, adidas im Fokus (finanzen.net)
05.02.20
DAX schließt mit kräftigem Plus -- US-Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen -- Siemens: Schwäche im Auto- und Maschinenbau -- CompuGroup errreicht Prognose -- Infineon, Snap, Walt Disney, QIAGEN im Fokus (finanzen.net)
DAX bis zum Handelsende auf Talfahrt -- Bayer mit Gewinnsprung -- Zalando verdoppelt Nettogewinn und erreicht Ziele -- Microsoft, Dürr, AIXTRON, SAFRAN im Fokus
freenet übertrifft Umsatz- und EBITDA-Erwartungen. alstria office erlöst weniger - Umsatz- und Gewinnwarnung für 2020. Lufthansa-Aktie bricht ein - Bernstein: Panik oder angemessene Reaktion? Reckitt Benckiser rutscht 2019 in die Verlustzone. Aston Martin-Aktie auf Rekordtief.
26.02.20
Lufthansa-Aktie leichter: Lufthansa erwägt wohl mit United Übernahme von TAP Portugal (dpa-afx)
26.02.20
Dow letztlich tiefer -- DAX schließt etwas leichter -- Commerzbank startet Squeeze-Out bei comdirect -- Lufthansa erwägt wohl Übernahme von TAP Portugal -- Disney, Virgin Galactic, Salesforce im Fokus (finanzen.net)
07:08 Uhr
DAX bis zum Handelsende auf Talfahrt -- Bayer mit Gewinnsprung -- Zalando verdoppelt Nettogewinn und erreicht Ziele -- Microsoft, Dürr, AIXTRON, SAFRAN im Fokus (finanzen.net)
30.01.20
Wall Street dreht letztlich ins Plus -- DAX schließt tiefrot -- Amazon übertrifft Erwartungen -- Anleger feiern Tesla-Zahlen -- Deutsche Bank verbucht Milliardenverlust -- Facebook, PayPal im Fokus (finanzen.net)
21.02.20
DAX schließt unter 13.600 Punkten -- US-Börsen in rot -- Allianz: Höhere Dividende nach Gewinnsteigerung -- Tesla darf Rodung fortsetzen -- RHÖN-KLINIKUM, Dr. Hönle, T-Mobile US, Sprint, LPKF im Fokus (finanzen.net)
29.01.20
DAX legt etwas zu -- Wall Street schließt etwas fester -- Apple schlägt Erwartungen -- Chefwechsel bei Südzucker -- McDonald's wächst -- Siltronic, Lufthansa, Boeing, eBay im Fokus (finanzen.net)
19.02.20
Dow beendet Handel höher -- DAX schließt fester -- Tesla-Aktie profitiert von Analysten -- Wirecard-Anhörung im FT-Streit verschoben -- Telekom übertrifft Erwartungen -- Covestro, adidas im Fokus (finanzen.net)
05.02.20
DAX schließt mit kräftigem Plus -- US-Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen -- Siemens: Schwäche im Auto- und Maschinenbau -- CompuGroup errreicht Prognose -- Infineon, Snap, Walt Disney, QIAGEN im Fokus (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. News
RSS Feed
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+40,11%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +40,11%
Ø Kursziel: 7,11
Anzahl:
Buy: 10
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
6,4
6,6
6,8
7
7,2
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
7 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
7,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
7 £
HSBC
8 £
RBC Capital Markets
7 £
Credit Suisse Group
8 £
Bernstein Research
7,00 £
UBS AG
7,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
7,00 £
Barclays Capital
8 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +40,11%
Ø Kursziel: 7,11
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

19:15 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines buy
19:13 Uhr Allianz kaufen
15:20 Uhr Amadeus IT Neutral
15:19 Uhr Microsoft buy
14:03 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) buy
13:52 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser buy
13:42 Uhr SAFRAN Underperform
13:42 Uhr Sunrise Communications Hold
13:42 Uhr Engie (ex GDF Suez) overweight
13:29 Uhr Aareal Bank Halten
13:22 Uhr LafargeHolcim overweight
13:02 Uhr Aareal Bank Halten
12:59 Uhr Bayer Outperform
12:57 Uhr Bayer Hold
12:57 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales overweight
12:56 Uhr SAFRAN buy
12:55 Uhr Sunrise Communications buy
12:55 Uhr Bayer Neutral
12:55 Uhr TAG Immobilien buy
11:45 Uhr CEWE Stiftung Halten
11:24 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser overweight
11:23 Uhr WPP 2012 overweight
11:22 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Underweight
11:21 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser Underperform
11:18 Uhr TAG Immobilien Hold
11:15 Uhr AIXTRON Hold
11:14 Uhr alstria office REIT-AG Hold
11:14 Uhr PATRIZIA Immobilien buy
11:13 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland Hold
11:11 Uhr PUMA Hold
11:11 Uhr Zalando buy
11:08 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales buy
11:07 Uhr Bayer buy
11:06 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser Neutral
11:06 Uhr Engie (ex GDF Suez) buy
11:05 Uhr WPP 2012 buy
11:04 Uhr Peugeot Neutral
11:03 Uhr Iberdrola SA Neutral
11:03 Uhr Zalando Outperform
11:02 Uhr New Work Hold
11:02 Uhr Zalando Sell
11:02 Uhr TOTAL buy
10:58 Uhr Zalando Neutral
10:52 Uhr JOST Werke buy
10:49 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser Neutral
10:49 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
10:35 Uhr Bayer buy
10:34 Uhr Diageo Hold
10:33 Uhr UniCredit buy
10:33 Uhr WPP 2012 Neutral

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 8 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 8 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 8 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Machen Sie sich Sorgen um eine Coronavirus-Epidemie in Europa?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse mehr anzeigen