|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
7,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
5,08 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
37,87%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
5,08 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
37,87%
|
Analyst Name:
Venetia Baden-Powell
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
7,11 £
